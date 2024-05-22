Posted in: Games, Mattel, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barbie Project Friendship, Matchbox Driving Adventures, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

Mattel & Outright Games Reveal Multi-Year Video Games Partnership

Mattel and Outright Games have revealed a new video game partnership that came with three new game announcements for 2024.

Article Summary Mattel announces video game alliance with Outright Games, launching three new titles in 2024.

Upcoming games include 'Matchbox Driving Adventures', 'Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets', and 'Barbie Project Friendship'.

Partnership aligns with Mattel's digital expansion, building on 48 million monthly players in 2023.

Outright Games and Mattel to innovate and deliver digital gaming experiences for iconic global brands.

Mattel and Outright Games announced this morning that they have entered into a brand new multi-year partnership to make video games based on their properties. Outright has already had several successes with Cartoon Network, DC Comics, and Nickelodeon, just to name a few, producing family-friendly titles for kids and adults alike. That will continue with Mattel as they have announced three new games as part of the partnership: Matchbox Driving Adventures, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, and Barbie Project Friendship. We have more info and a couple of quotes below as we now wait to see when these will be published.

Mattel x Outright Games

Mattel's partnership with Outright Games underscores its strategy to deepen engagement in the digital games sector, leveraging iconic brands to create compelling experiences for a global market. In 2023, Mattel Digital Games achieved a significant milestone, reaching 48 million monthly active players, driven by successes such as Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. As Mattel nears its 80th anniversary, the company is poised to expand its digital footprint by introducing more games across more platforms, resonating with fans of all ages.

"Mattel is moving full steam ahead in its commitment to delivering fun, innovative digital gaming experiences that will broaden the universe of its many beloved franchises for fans worldwide," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "A critical component of this strategy is choosing the right partners, which is why we're very pleased to announce this multiyear partnership with Outright Games."

"At Outright Games, we pride ourselves in expanding the worlds of iconic IPs into cherished video games – working with Mattel offers a fantastic opportunity to merge our combined expertise to create engaging and accessible new video games with Mattel's beloved global franchises, said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director at Outright Games. "We are so excited to see this relationship evolve as we move forward to bring Barbie, Monster High, and Matchbox fans of all ages a fresh and exciting way to enjoy these beloved franchises."

