Mattel163 Unveils An All-New Skip-Bo Mobile Game

Mattel163 announced this week they'll be releasing a new version of the classic card game Skip-Bo exclusively for mobile devices. The company is basically a partnership between Mattel and NetEase games as they appear to be brining several old-school properties to mobile. Those looking to get in on the game can go pre-register on Google Play and the App Store today. You can read more about it below as we have snippets from the announcement, as the game will be released on October 27th.

"We're excited to be launching our third mobile game from Mattel163. Our team is great at working their magic on innovating classic board games into mobile friendly hits. We've had tremendous success with UNO Mobile and Phase 10 Mobile. We've been growing our studio rapidly in the past three years, and working hard to bring more top class digital entertainment to players around the world. We'll be launching new titles from different genres in 2022, very excited about the future of Mattel163!" said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163.

Skip-Bo was first invented 53 years ago to be a simple but competitive puzzle. The solitaire inspired rules are easy to pick up but hard to put down. Skip-Bo keeps the fun in order with wild cards and a social element that brings the family together! Now, Mattel163 is recreating the Skip-Bo experience on mobile devices. The game is set to release on October 27 as the third card game released by Mattel163. Generations have had fun with family and friends playing Skip-Bo. Now, carry the classic game in your pocket and play anywhere. Hop into the online arena to play with people all over the world, or play offline where you don't need network connection. The Skip-Bo Adventure mode has unexpected twists and turns, new challenges for Skip-Bo experts, and relaxing puzzles to guide new players through the world on Skip-Bo!