Maximum Football Comes To Xbox In December, PlayStation in 2025

Maximum Football confirmed a pair of releases for consoles after coming out on PC, as we have an Xbox release date with PS5 on the way

Developer and publisher Maximum Entertainment revealed new releases for Maximum Football, as the game will arrive on consoles soon. First off, the game will be coming to Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Preview, giving players a chance to try the free-to-play title as it sits in Early Access. What's more, the game will be coming to PlayStation in 2025, but no date has been set. You can see the Xbox preview of the game in the latest video above before it drops on December 10, 2024.

Maximum Football

Lead your team to victory in the ultimate football simulation game that is Free to Play! Rule the gridiron with precise movement thanks to realistic, physics-based gameplay to feel the true sensation of being on the field. As head coach, make all the decisions, from building your roster to calling the plays. Fully customize your team, recruit your dream roster, and take it to the gridiron locally or online as you build your legacy. Fully modify your team with Maximum Football's deep customization features, build your dream roster, and enter the stadium in online ranked matches to cement your legacy.

Unmatched Realism & Physics: Maximum Football is the only sports game with emergent gameplay that uses real physics to provide a true simulation experience. Every little detail matters, including what adjustments you make, and can be the difference between winning and losing.

College Dynasty Mode: Get the true experience of running a college program by managing every aspect imaginable, from player recruitment to coaching hires and beyond.

Deep team & Player Customization: Unmatched customization features allow you to modify every piece of your team, from team logos to individual pieces of equipment. Dive into the X's and O's to create a custom playbook.

Free To Play: Experience the ultimate football simulation game for free! Play the core game and get a variety of customization options free of charge. To enhance the experience, a selection of premium content is available for purchase.

Ranked Online Competition: Maximum Football features an online mode where you build and upgrade a roster of players via a competitive card system and then test your team and skills in ranked online matches for rewards, XP, and more.

Player Upgrades: Strengthen your roster by improving players via Practice Mode and earn rewards via daily and weekly challenges – yes, we're talking practice.

Ongoing Content: Launching into Early Access, Maximum Football will continue to expand, with future content being rolled out regularly.

Pro Season Mode: Play through a professional season against 31 teams, all going head-to-head for the championship. Hit the field and lead your team to glory.

