Maximum Football Has Launched Season 2 Content

Maximum Football has an all-new season of content for you to play, as Season 2 has launched in the free-to-play football title

Developer and publisher Maximum Entertainment dropped a new season of content for their free football title, Maximum Football. Taking a bit of an '80s theme, Vice Blitz brings with it new seasonal content that will run for the next few months, along with an improved progression system, as well as an all-new stadium. We have more info about the season for you here, along with an all-new trailer up top showing off the content, as it's available now when you update the game.

Season 2: Vice Blitz

Seaside Park Stadium : A stunning new addition inspired by the legendary Southeastern college football fields. Featuring towering palm trees and Art Deco architecture, this stadium brings a vibrant, fresh atmosphere to the game.

: A stunning new addition inspired by the legendary Southeastern college football fields. Featuring towering palm trees and Art Deco architecture, this stadium brings a vibrant, fresh atmosphere to the game. Optimized Progression System : Based on community feedback, the progression system has been enhanced to provide a more rewarding and engaging experience. Players can now unlock seasonal items at a faster pace, ensuring they're always rewarded for their time on the field.

: Based on community feedback, the progression system has been enhanced to provide a more rewarding and engaging experience. Players can now unlock seasonal items at a faster pace, ensuring they're always rewarded for their time on the field. Invite Multiplayer: While not officially part of Season 2, the recent addition of invite multiplayer makes it easier for players to team up with friends for competitive matches, adding another layer of excitement to the game.

Maximum Football

Lead your team to victory in the ultimate football simulation game that is Free to Play! Rule the gridiron with precise movement thanks to realistic, physics-based gameplay to feel the true sensation of being on the field. As head coach, make all the decisions, from building your roster to calling the plays. Fully customize your team, recruit your dream roster, and take it to the gridiron locally or online as you build your legacy. Fully modify your team with Maximum Football's deep customization features, build your dream roster, and enter the stadium in online ranked matches to cement your legacy.

