Mecha Break Has Dropped An All-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest story trailer for the game Mecha Break, as the devs have basically confirmed something more is coming later this week

Article Summary Amazing Seasun Games drops a new Mecha Break story trailer ahead of The Game Awards.

Mecha Break slated for a 2025 release, with more updates expected on December 12.

Pilot customizable mechs in action-packed 3v3, 6v6, and 60-player PvEvP modes.

Iconic mech designs by Takayuki Yanase and Junya Ishigaki bring dynamic gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games has dropped a new trailer for Mecha Break ahead of The Game Awards this week. The company already let people know that the game isn't coming out until 2025, so this trailer basically serves as a preamble to whatever the team has in store for later this week, as they confirmed there will be an announcement during The Game Awards. Who knows if that's a quick drop-in or another trailer? But enjoy this one while you can before we learn more on December 12.

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

No Pilot Flies Alone: Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the up to 60-player PvEvP mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players.

A Vast Arsenal of Mechs and Weapons: Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield.

Fully Customizable Mechs: Customize your mech down to its individual parts with precision. Personalize every detail, from full-body paint jobs to unique hues for armor, internal framework, and weaponry. Choose from a variety of colors, wear levels, glosses, and metallic finishes to showcase your unique style. Enhance your mech further with patterns and decals to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

