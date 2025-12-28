Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Game River, Mechabellum

Mechabellum Launches Season Six: Rift & Technologies

Mechabellum has launched its latest seasonal content, as Season Six: Rift & Technologies brings some holiday-themed content

Indie game developer Game River and publisher Dreamhaven have launched the latest season of Mechabellum, as Season Six is out now. The season brings with it a new weekly-cycling mode called Dimensional Rift, which will add eight different volatile anomalies that change all the rules at any given time. You'll also see eight new unit technologies added to the mix, a new defensive barrier called Magnetic Barricades, and the usual holiday cosmetics. Youc an read more below and check out the latest trailer here.

Mechabellum – Season Six: Rift & Technologies

Inspired by classic real-time strategy games, Mechabellum tasks players with commanding a mech army to defeat tens of thousands of real players across the globe. Select from an extensive array of battle-ready mechs equipped with distinct capabilities and tactical advantages. Customize units, position them strategically, and work to predict–or counter–the opponent's moves. Success depends on outsmarting or outmaneuvering the opposition.

Dimensional Rift Mode – A rotating set of eight anomalies that drastically change battlefield strategy. Anomalies include high-impact twists such as Dominion Core, Interference Beacon, Mechanical Evolution, Experimental Equipment, and more, offering powerful advantages balanced by equally dramatic risks. Each anomaly is permanently available in Custom Lobbies, enabling endless combinations for creative or competitive play.

New Unit Technologies – Fundamentally alter gameplay with unique tech upgrades for Steel Ball, Rhino, Fang, Arclight, Phantom Ray, Fortress, Hound, and Wraith.

Magnetic Barricades – Control the pace of front-line engagements with Magnetic Barricades, a new type of defensive barrier that is not targetable and cannot take damage. Magnetic Barricades slow down enemy units within range for a short duration, after which they automatically self-destruct.

Holiday Cosmetic Items – Obtain holiday-themed avatars, avatar frames, emotes, medals, and unit skins by playing the game.

UI Improvements – A fully-optimized unit unlock interface enables players to easily identify, filter, and sort units by tags. The top three damage-dealing units are now automatically visually highlighted and can be toggled on or off in the game's settings.

