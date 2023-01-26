Meet Your Maker To Launch Open Beta This February Meet Your Maker will be launching an open beta next month as Behaviour Interactive shows off many of the improvements they made.

Behaviour Interactive announced today that they will be launching an open beta for Meet Your Maker happening in early February. The beta will officially launch during the next Steam Next Fest on February 6th at 9am EST, and it will run for seven days, with the end being February 13th at 11:59pm EST. Since they are holding this as an open beta, any player with a Steam account has the ability to download the game and play immediately without having to sign up or register, or sign any kind of an NDA. We got the finer details of what you can expect from the beta below and the improvements players who have already tried it out will experience.

Meet Your Maker's brutal wasteland welcomed thousands of players during our Fall Closed Playtest, generating tons of amazing community insights for our team. As such, we're pleased to introduce new features and improvements to this open beta experience. Here are a few of those:

New social and progression systems: Systems around sharing Outpost and connecting players. Champion Outpost: A curated system which puts forward Outposts that have performed well; Social Raid: The social raid menu will allow players to search for and raid outposts set to the Social active state; Ranking: Players earn Ranking Points by Raiding Outposts and Activating Outposts in the World Map.



New Building features: Focus on quality of life to build Outposts more efficiently. Drag and Drop: When building, players can quickly place several blocks of the same type all at once; Trap Range Preview: When building, players can trigger a preview showcasing trap range / area of effect; Delete everything: When building, players can delete blocks and other elements all at once.



Improvements on the following features: Replay system; Burial sites Store; Matchmaking; Onboarding / Tutorial; User Interface; And more!

