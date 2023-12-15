Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: abomasnow, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Is this an annual tradition? Mega Abomasnow returns to Raids in time for the Holiday event Pokémon GO. Defeat it with these counters.

Article Summary Defeat Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO with top counters like Mega Blaziken and Shadow Moltres.

Solo trainers can beat Mega Abomasnow by exploiting its Ice/Grass-type double weakness.

Catch Mega Abomasnow using the Circle Lock Technique and maximize candies with Pinap Berries.

Mega-capable Pokémon have a Shiny rate approximately 1 in 60 for this Holiday event raid.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Abomasnow in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by solo trainers who bring Fire-types and patience to the battle. This is due to its double weakness as an Ice/Grass-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, using a Pinap Berry successfully will earn you more Candy because Abomasnow is an evolved form.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

