Mega Gallade Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use our Mega Gallade Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to defeat this newly released Mega Raids fearture during Adventures Abound.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Gallade in Pokémon GO with our top counter strategies.

Essential tips for two-trainer victories and catching the evolved Gallade.

Unlock the potential of Mega Evolutions and Shadow Pokémon against Gallade.

Discover the shiny odds for Mega-capable Pokémon and boost your collection!

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gallade in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gallade Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gallade counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gallade with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Moltres: Wing Attack, Shy Attack

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gallade can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Keep in mind, though, that because Gallade is an evolved form, a successful catch with a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry will yield more Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

