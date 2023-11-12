Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Gallade, mega raids, pokemon
Mega Gallade Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Use our Mega Gallade Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to defeat this newly released Mega Raids fearture during Adventures Abound.
The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gallade in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Gallade Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gallade counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gallade with efficiency.
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Shy Attack
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird
- Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gallade can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Keep in mind, though, that because Gallade is an evolved form, a successful catch with a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry will yield more Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.