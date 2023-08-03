Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gyarados, mega raids, pokemon
Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
You will have a chance to earn Mega Energy for Gyarados in Pokémon GO this week as this fierce Pokémon returns to Mega Raids.
We have moved into the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO which will culminate in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. Ahead of the event, we are getting some exciting Pokémon returning to raids. August begins with Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids and Cresselia in Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gyarados so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Gyarados Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dunamic Punch
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knt
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
