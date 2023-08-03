Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gyarados, mega raids, pokemon

Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

You will have a chance to earn Mega Energy for Gyarados in Pokémon GO this week as this fierce Pokémon returns to Mega Raids.

We have moved into the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO which will culminate in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. Ahead of the event, we are getting some exciting Pokémon returning to raids. August begins with Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids and Cresselia in Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gyarados so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dunamic Punch

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knt

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!