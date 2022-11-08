Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Greedy Gluttons

A new raid rotation begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. This rotation will include the Ultra Beast Guzzlord in Tier Five raids via Ultra Wormholes and Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players, you can build a team to take down Mega Gyarados, earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados, and discover this Pokémon's Shiny rate. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Kartana (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Mega Alakazam (Counter, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sky Forme Shaymin (Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Tapu Bulu (Grass Seed, Grass Knot)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Gyarados is an evolved form and will yield extra Candies so I would attempt Pinap Berries for my first few throws.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!