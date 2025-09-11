Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: latios, pokemon, Tales of Transformation
Mega Latios Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation
Mega Latios will feature as the Mega Raid Boss in Pokémon GO in September 2025. You can defeat it with these top counters and attacks.
Article Summary
- Mega Latios returns as a Mega Raid Boss in Pokémon GO during Tales of Transformation 2025 season.
- Top counters include Eternatus, Mega Rayquaza, and Mega Garchomp using strong Dragon-type moves.
- Defeat Mega Latios with at least three trainers; four or more are safer for non-optimal teams.
- Shiny Latios odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IV at CP 2178 (normal) or 2723 (boosted weather).
The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, has begun. This season has focused Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the first month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Shadow Groudon, and Shadow Regigigas. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Sharpedo. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latios, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Latios Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latios counters as such:
- Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam
- White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latios with efficiency.
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend
- Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough
- Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy
- Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Latios can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.