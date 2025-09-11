Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records, Mega Man Zero

Mega Man Zero/ZX: The Vinyl Collection Goes Up For Pre-Order

One of the more epic Mega Man soundtracks comes to vinyl as the Mega Man Zero/ZX: The Vinyl Collection is available for pre-order

Article Summary Mega Man Zero/ZX: The Vinyl Collection is now available for pre-order from Laced Records and Capcom.

This 5-LP box set features remastered soundtracks from Mega Man Zero 1-4, ZX, and ZX Advent games.

Exclusive colored vinyl edition showcases 84 tracks by composers Ippo Yamada and others from the series.

Artwork by ultimatemaverickx and deluxe packaging, set to ship in February 2026 for $128.

Laced Records is working with Capcom to release one of the more epic soundtracks from Mega Man history, as the Mega Man Zero/ZX: The Vinyl Collection is available for you to pre-order. This is basically the end-all, be-all for fans of this series who love the music, as you're getting a five-LP vinyl box set that comes with the soundtracks for Mega Man Zero 1-4, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent. All of which has been pressed on this colorful red and yellow vinyl (or standard black if you're not into the colorful wax). We have more info about the soundtrack below as you can pre-order it for $128, set to ship sometime in February 2026.

Mega Man Zero/ZX: The Vinyl Collection

Capcom and Laced Records invite you to return to a world of Reploids and cyber-elves, betrayal and Bio-Metals… Thoughtfully sequenced with a disc covering each of the Mega Man Zero games, and a fifth covering ZX and ZX Advent, this box set will allow fans to fully ensconce themselves in the series. ultimatemaverickx returns as sleeve artist, producing lore-faithful, vibrantly colourful panels depicting memorable story moments and highlighting major characters in iconic poses.

The Mega Man Zero/ZX soundtracks' glorious mix of urgent acid house, ambient, face-melting metal, and even soaring pop feel downright prophetic in the modern music landscape. Transported from their '00s hardware origins to your turntable come the sounds of our present, broadcast from the past — and it rips.

• Exclusive Edition red + yellow A side / B side effect heavyweight LPs

• 84 specially remastered tracks from Mega Man Zero 1-4, ZX & ZX Advent

• Music by Ippo Yamada, Luna Umegaki, Masaki Suzuki, Tsutomu Kurihara, Chicken Mob, Shinichi Itakura, Ryo Kawakami, Koji Hayama & Setsuo Yamamoto

• Sleeve artwork by superfan illustrator ultimatemaverickx

• Tracklist sequenced by Anthony John Agnello

• Rigid board box

• Printed inner sleeves

