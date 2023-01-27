Alchemist: The Potion Monger Announced For Steam Next Fest Another title revealed for February's Steam Next Fest as Alchemist: The Potion Monger will be getting a free demo.

Indie developer and publisher Art Games Studio S.A. announced that Alchemist: The Potion Monger will be coming to Steam Next Fest next month. In case you haven't seen the game before, this particular title is a mix between an RPG title and a sim-puzzle game, where you live in a fantasy world of animal people to become an alchemist. Head out into the world beyond your lab as you use the skills you've honed to change the world around you, while also learning new skills along the way. You can check out the trailer below as the demo will be available on February 6th.

"Take the role of apprentice of the alchemical arts, in a world full of anthropomorphic (described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes ~Merriam-Webster) animals! Choose your character "Race" from a wide array of animal types, with their strengths and weaknesses. And begin your alchemical journey! Use various alchemical (and not only… – demonic altars, holly waters, time-controlling sands, and more) tools to process the ingredients. Then put them into the cauldron and start brewing! Residents of the surrounding town and countryside have their potion needs, fulfill them and become the wealthiest alchemist alive!"

"During your adventures, you may need healing, immeasurable strength, insanely high jumps, or even the ability to fly, help yourself and drink one of your brews! Every potion can also be thrown to create an environmental effect. Set fires, launch wildlife and NPCs into the air, or make the whole village throw up! Do good, bad, or just have fun – the whole world is your playground. Venture outside your warm and safe alchemical hut into the world, discover various secrets, meet distinct NPCs, and gather ingredients! Collect merit badges and then complete the assigned challenge to learn new skills."

"Find out how to pick poisonous plants, trade more efficiently, get into the battle frenzy, regain health by helping others, and much more. Every ingredient you'll find consists of alchemical aspects. To find out about them you'll need some help from your pets. Level them up and unravel the whole Great Alchemy Wheel!"