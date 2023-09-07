Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Nighthawk Interactive

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Arrives On Switch This October

Prepare to live out your Barbie fantasies as you'll be able to play Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures is coming to Switch next month.

Nighthawk Interactive revealed this week they have a new game on the way as they have partnered with Mattel to make Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures. In case you're wondering, this game is kind of based on the Netflix series, but the character art and the settings have been changed slightly, so we're sure that won't confuse anyone. The game will feature Barbie and her friends Ken, Renne, and Daisy, as players jump into the world of the iconic doll to experience. You'll get to take part in epic pool parties, dress up in new stylish outfits, and customize the dreamhouse with whatever dazzling décor you choose. You can read more about it below as the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 27.

"Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures invites players into the iconic doll's inspiring dreamhouse, where they'll form friendships with Barbie and her fun-loving friends and family at her iconic Malibu home. There is no shortage of fun in this pink paradise, including decorating each spacious room, cooking delicious meals from scratch, dressing up in stylish outfits, and lounging by the pool on a hot summer's day.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures is packed full of fabulous features."

Fun with Friends – Barbie can do it all, and so can her friends! In addition to Barbie, players will meet and befriend sports fanatic Renee, talented DJ Daisy, science-lover Teresa, fashionista Nikki, and, of course, the one-and-only Ken.

Barbie can do it all, and so can her friends! In addition to Barbie, players will meet and befriend sports fanatic Renee, talented DJ Daisy, science-lover Teresa, fashionista Nikki, and, of course, the one-and-only Ken. Family Adventure – Not only will players get to know Barbie and her friends, but Barbie's whole family, too! Her bubbly sisters, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea, and loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roberts, will join in on the adventure.

Not only will players get to know Barbie and her friends, but Barbie's whole family, too! Her bubbly sisters, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea, and loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roberts, will join in on the adventure. Personalized Dreamhouse – Barbies can customize the grand dreamhouse to their heart's content with plenty of eye-catching wallpapers and unique décor to choose from.

Barbies can customize the grand dreamhouse to their heart's content with plenty of eye-catching wallpapers and unique décor to choose from. Variety of Fashionable Looks – From sophisticated dresses to cozy pajamas, there is an outfit for every occasion. Players can even pamper themselves with a fresh makeover, stunting awesome accessories and a variety of hairstyles to amaze all the other Barbies.

From sophisticated dresses to cozy pajamas, there is an outfit for every occasion. Players can even pamper themselves with a fresh makeover, stunting awesome accessories and a variety of hairstyles to amaze all the other Barbies. Five-Star Meals – The Barbie Dreamhouse hosts a pristine kitchen for cooking gourmet meals and baking sweet treats. Green-thumbed fans can even grow their own fruits and vegetables in the garden for extra fresh ingredients.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!