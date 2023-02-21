Meg's Monster Receives Early March Release Date Odencat has confirmed this week that they will be releasing Meg’s Monster for both PC and consoles in early March.

Indie developer and publisher Odencat has revealed this week that Meg's Monster is getting released for multiple platforms this March. The game will have you playing as the titular child character, who happens to cry tears that can bring forth the apocalypse. She ends up befriending mutants and monsters in a world full of other mutants and monsters who eat humans for breakfast. Along with your new pals Roy and Golan, you will attempt to make it back to your home as you have to fight your way through the Underworld and find out where your mother is. Enjoy the latest trailer here as it will be released on March 2nd for PC and Mac via Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

"Meg's Monster's retro style and simplicity in presentation quickly unfolds into a challenging, amusing and must-play RPG. The narrative quickly pulls the player into the story whilst at the same time giving a real empathy for the main and central characters. Over 50,000 words of dialogue give a rich and compelling narrative to the many battles that will ensue as you venture forth. Each battle comes with its own unique mechanics and minigames to master as you duke it out while protecting and keeping Meg happy with her favourite toys. Yes, keeping Meg calm and happy is just one underlying factor, and a nice toy will achieve this, but it's not that simple!"

"Roy, the monster, has 99999 HP and is almost invincible (as in almost every enemy can't kill him; think Saitama from One Punch Man). However, when he takes damage, the other protagonist, Meg, takes emotional and mental damage since she is a child and can't bear to see Roy getting hurt. If her mental gauge reaches zero, she'll cry and the world ends. This means that players will need to balance Meg's mood, as well as defeating enemies that want to destroy them. Roy will need to use toys to keep Meg happy and prevent her from crying."