Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: New Reverse Holos

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set likely to come out in Fall 2022. On the other hand, some of its cards may see release through the Trainer Gallery subset running in main Sword & Shield sets as with Japan's VMAX Climax. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth as well as new Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the set's new style of reverse holos.

While I am an English-language Pokémon TCG collector and largely prefer how TPCI does international sets, one thing that Japanese sets do much better is reverse holos. English-language expansions deliver a reverse holo in every single booster pack of every single set, using a consistent style for each era. Standard Japanese sets don't have reverse holos at all, as they are saved for special sets. Every special set includes a different style of reverse holo, which gives these kinds of cards a more premium feel. Just two months ago, 2021's special set out of Japan VMAX Climax showed a stunning pattern of moving ribbons of light with their pattern. Now, we have a new Poké Ball pattern in Brilliant Stars. As we are likely to see a new era kick off next year, I'd love to see the English-language expansions begin to follow this format instead.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.