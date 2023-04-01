Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair Makes Special Drop For D&D Movie Check out these new Magic: The Gathering - Secret Lair cards from the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new addition to Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair as they have put up a new set for the D&D movie. Players can get their hands on six brand-new cards, each one featuring a main cast member from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, with your choice of Standard Edition for $40 or Foil Edition for $50. Five of them are standard cards, except for Doric's, which is double-sided and shows her in Owlbear form on the other side. Like previous sets, you can only purchase them directly from WotC, they are not sold in stores. What's more, the set is only available for a limited time, so you have until April 23rd, 2023, to get your hands on either collection before they're gone for good, never to be reprinted.

"Six legendary adventurers have leapt down from the big screen to delve into the depths of Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair! Now you can bring your own action-packed stories to life as you battle friends and foes with all-new cards featuring Edgin, Holga, Zenk, Simon, Doric, and Forge from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. And it won't take a high perception check to notice the stunning art. All that's left to do is loot the room. This Secret Lair drop features cards based on the characters of the film — all bearing the likeness of the actor playing the role. The Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cards include:"

Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist, portrayed by Chris Pine

Holga, Relentless Rager, portrayed by Michelle Rodriguez

Doric, Nature's Warden, portrayed by Sophia Lillis, and Doric, Owlbear Avenger (double-sided card)

Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer, portrayed by Justice Smith

Xenk, Paladin Unbroken, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page

Force, Neverwinter Charlatan, portrayed by Hugh Grant