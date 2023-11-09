Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Merge Mansion, Metacore Games

Merge Mansion Reveals Multiple November Content Updates

Metacore has revealed new details about what they have in store for Merge Mansion for the month of November, including new additions.

Article Summary New 'Grannies Of Anarchy' event leads Merge Mansion's November updates.

Seasonal events 'Veil of Fate' and 'Lucky Catch' promise astrological wonder.

'Fall Fun' leaderboard event brings competitive autumnal activities.

Merge Mansion expands with new 'Dining Room' and 'Bathroom' areas.

Mobile developer and publisher Metacore Games revealed their plans for new content being added to Merge Mansion throughout the month of November. The game has already started a new event called Grannies Of Anarchy, which has the theme of the main grandmother character leading a biker gang. There are also three seasonal events set to start over the next few weeks that will give you something new every week. You've also got two new rooms being added to the mansion as the Dining Room is available, with the Bathroom coming next week. We got more details for you about all of it below, along with a complimentary intro video for much of it.

"Buckle up… Arriving in Merge Mansion on November 3rd, Grannies Of Anarchy. Maddie and Jackie discover Grandma is a member of a local motorcycle club. They spy on a meeting of the group but only hear snippets of what's discussed. Did Maddie hear the word … murder? Progression unlocks motorcycle club-themed decorations for Grandma's cottage. Tempt fate… Beginning on November 24, the seasonal board event Veil of Fate. Maddie returns to Lady Voyance, who tells her that stars and planets are aligned for love. Voyance sees a name… is it, Andrew?!? See astrology-themed chains & items. Landing on November 9, the leaderboard event Fall Fun. Hopewell Bay keeps the fall fun going with competitive hedge trimming and cake baking! Debuting later this month, the Bathroom. Maddie finds a bathroom but needs a plumber to help her fix the leaky plumbing, yet they uncover pipes that don't quite seem used for regular drainage…"

Grannies Of Anarchy: November Mystery Pass available November 3 – November 30

November Mystery Pass available November 3 – November 30 Lucky Catch: Seasonal Event available November 16- 20

Seasonal Event available November 16- 20 Veil of Fate: Seasonal Event available November 24 – November 30

Seasonal Event available November 24 – November 30 Fall Fun: Leaderboard Event available November 9 – November 12

Leaderboard Event available November 9 – November 12 Dining Room: New Area Part 3, Available Now

New Area Part 3, Available Now Bathroom: New Area available November 17th

