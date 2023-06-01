Meta Quest 3 Revealed During Meta Quest Gaming Showcase After months of rumors, the reveal finally happened, as we got a look at the Meta Quest 3 today revealed by Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg went live today to reveal the company will be releasing the Meta Quest 3, the next version of their VR headset, later this Fall. This model has been redesigned from the inside out to be slimmer, lighter, and more versatile for comfort when playing. They've also improved the tech and memory within the unit to make it a better gaming experience overall, no matter what title you're playing. The controllers have been given a redesign as well for a better tactile feel and ease to use, complete with TruTouch haptics. The new system will be backward compatible with the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR titles; however, that does mean the company is adopting the trend of moving forward with gaming generations, and at some point when they eventually make a Quest 4, we're guessing Quest 2 titles will no longer be accessible. We got more details on the new system below taken from the latest blog.

"Quest 3 combines our highest resolution display yet and pancake optics to make sure content looks better than ever. To power those extra pixels, this will be the first headset to feature a next-generation Snapdragon chipset developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. That next-gen Snapdragon chipset delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2—meaning you'll get smoother performance and incredibly crisp details in immersive games. Keep an eye out for more details on the chipset that's powering Quest 3 later this year."

"On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one. These new experiences go beyond today's mixed reality by intelligently understanding and responding to objects in your physical space and allowing you to navigate that space in natural, intuitive ways that were nearly impossible before. High-fidelity color Passthrough, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding let you interact with virtual content and the physical world simultaneously, creating limitless possibilities to explore. Now you can play a virtual board game on your kitchen table with Demeo, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, or dive into a fully immersive world to do things that are simply not possible otherwise. The choice is yours."

"With a 40% slimmer optic profile compared to Quest 2, Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset. We also completely redesigned Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers with a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor. Thanks to our advances in tracking technology, we've dropped the outer tracking rings so the controllers feel like a more natural extension of your hands and take up less space. We also included TruTouch haptics that first debuted in Touch Pro to help you feel the action like never before. You can even upgrade to our fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers for a premium experience. And hand tracking will be supported out of the box, so you can explore without controllers, thanks to Direct Touch that lets you use just your hands to interact with virtual objects."

