Metal Slug Tactics Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Dotemu has a new trailer out this week for Metal Slug Tactics, as players get a better look at the gameplay currently in development.

Article Summary Watch Metal Slug Tactics' gameplay in the newly released trailer showcasing strategic combat.

Embrace the title's roguelite progression and extensive replayability across hundreds of maps.

Assemble a legendary crew, wielding iconic Metal Slug weapons with customizable loadouts.

Get amped for battle with an original Tee Lopes score, echoing classic Metal Slug vibes.

Developer Leikir Studio and publisher Dotemu released a new trailer for Metal Slug Tactics, as we got a better look at the gameplay to come. This particular video shows Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma facing off against enemies on the turn-based battlefields, as we get a finer look at how you strategize in the main campaign and take on different missions. Every match starts with picking the crew, the weapons, and where you're going to approach from, as you'll take out lower-ranked foes first before moving on to the major boss battles. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will have a playable demo at Steam Next Fest on June 10.

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channeling Metal Slug's timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game's highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat.

Wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series' signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

Discover the first tactical RPG of the METAL SLUG Series

Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression

Enjoy amazing pixel art graphics, a heartfelt tribute to the series

Battle Morden's Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types

Choose between 9 iconic characters from the series and create the perfect team

Bring the perfect setup for every mission with 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods

Experiment with 36 loadouts and combos to outsmart your enemies

Challenge iconic bosses from the METAL SLUG universe

Headbang all the way with an amazing soundtrack by Tee Lopes

