Mexican Ninja Releases An Updated Demo Available On Steam

Indie game developer Madbricks and publisher Amber Studio have updated the free demo they have available for Mexican Ninja. The short version is they have given the game a number of new features that will improve the way it plays while also giving you an expanded experience from the previous demo. You can try it out right now for free as we have more details about what's been added below.

Updated Demo

The updated demo brings a fresh wave of mayhem, giving players a first look at several new systems and surprises, including:

A panda fully committed to ruining your day

A new parry system that lets you swat away almost anything that comes at you

Rebalanced temporary rewards that make each run more replayable

Tougher early encounters with faster, more satisfying progression

Mini rewards inside levels that give small bumps to health or damage

Two new jutsus for even more chaos in each run

Jutsus that now scale through rarity tiers and change how they behave

New permanent upgrades added to the progression pool

More lore and dialogue throughout the demo to pull players deeper into the world

Mexican Ninja

Our story takes place in Nuevo-Tokyo, an offspring of chaos that was born when Japan and Mexico collided in fire, power and betrayal. A land where a new feudal regime was forged between Narcos and Yakuzas, forming a new ruling class, The Narkuzas. They are now the law, and the law SUCKS CULO. Now, in the outskirts of Nuevo-Tokyo, a group of rebels is plotting against the five heads of the Narkuza clan. Enter the Mexican Ninja…

Pela el oido, I'm going to tell you a story, eh? One full of adrenaline-pumping combat, where the streets never give you a break, no matter how many fall before you. Explore the stylized streets of Nuevo Tokyo where Narcos and Yakuzas joined forces, and mi pueblo was never the same. Precise movement, positioning, and perfectly timed attacks are all crucial to achieve victory. Jump into a satisfying, pick-up-and-play brawler that's deceptively simple, yet rewards those who master it. Unlock ninja skills by training with el Mero Mero Sensei. Gain the favor of Mexican-Japanese spirits, and use their powers throughout the runs. Use extremely ninja Mexican Jutsus. Experiment with different builds and combos. Swag it up with hidden apparel for your Ninja.

