Microids Records Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Vinyl Release

Microids Records has announced that they will release a special gold vinyl album to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Atari.

The album features classic Atari game tracks from Quadratank, Yars, and more.

Music composed by Bob Baffy, offering a remastered mix of iconic Atari sounds.

Frédéric Claquin and Ethan Zoubek celebrate Atari's impact on gaming culture and music.

Microids Records has revealed a brand new vinyl release on the way as part of Record Store Day, as they revealed a special Atari 50th Anniversary vinyl album. The album will be comprised of music from a few different games, as you'll get tracks from Quadratank, Yars, Neo Breakout, Vector Sector, and Haunted House. All are beautifully remastered to give you a unique experience of listening to these tracks as if they were brand new. You can read more from he announcement below, as the album will be released on April 17, 2024, for the single-day event.

Atari 50th Anniversary Vinyl

This milestone marks the inaugural official soundtrack, gathering several titles from Atari since 1983. Composed by Bob Baffy, this musical opus serves as a vibrant homage to the sonic heritage that has accompanied gamers and enthusiasts across generations. The album features a meticulously remastered compilation of Atari's most iconic and memorable tracks alongside new compositions, offering a captivating auditory journey that transcends time. Available in a limited edition, the album hits shelves on April 17, 2024, providing an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Atari's sonic history. In select regions, the album's launch will coincide with the Record Store Day.

"It is an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Atari to breathe life into the music that has inspired entire generations of players. This vinyl release is a celebration of Atari's cultural and musical impact over the years," said Frédéric Claquin, VP of Microids Records.

"Programmers, game designers, and engineers at Atari made significant contributions to the adoption and expansion of music and sound effects in video games," said Ethan Zoubek, President of Atari. "The Atari 50 Anniversary Soundtrack will be a fitting tribute to their work, and we are excited to collaborate with Microids to bring this celebration to vinyl."

