Anna Williams Receives New Gameplay Trailer For Tekken 8

Ahead of her return to the series, Bandai Namco released a new gameplay trailer for Anna Williams, showing her off in Tekken 8

Article Summary Anna Williams returns to Tekken 8 with a new gameplay trailer from Bandai Namco, showcasing her killer moves.

The "Scarlet Lightning" brings a revamped fighting style, featuring her unique weapon, Lovely Tom.

Fueled by vengeance, Anna targets her sister Nina and plans to storm G Corp with explosive firepower.

Discover the twisted family drama as Anna battles Nina after her fiancé's death reveals a shocking secret.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Tekken 8 this morning, showing off the returning Anna Williams ahead of her DLC appearance on the roster. This is much what you would expect based on previous trailers, as they show off what she can do in spectacular fashion. A mix of moves fans of hers are familiar with along with some new tricks to keep fighters on their toes. Enjoy the trailer as Anna arrives on April 3, 2025.

Tekken 8 – Anna Williams

Younger sister to Nina Williams, Anna Williams is breathtaking in her beauty and skills as a deadly former assassin, earning her the alias of "Scarlet Lightning." Six months ago, Anna was working as an operations strategist for G Corporation after putting her life as a professional killer behind her. It was there she met the love of her life, a G Corp executive. Soon thereafter, they were set to marry. But, on the day of her wedding, her husband-to-be was murdered by her sister Nina. To add salt to such a deep wound, Anna was also suddenly cut from her position at G Corp. Burning with a fierce hatred towards Nina; Anna put her old information network to work once more to uncover the truth behind this series of devastating events. To her surprise, she learned that her late fiancé had been colluding with a nefarious crime syndicate in secret. A true scumbag, through and through.

"Was she trying to…protect me from him…?" It turned out that Nina had exterminated a pest Anna was unaware of. Regardless of whether this had been her sister's intention, Anna couldn't help but feel somewhat grateful. The feeling didn't last long, though. Soon after, word reached Anna that Nina had taken over her old position at G Corp.

"I knew that sister of mine was a snake! At least now I can enjoy getting my sweet revenge." Fueled once again by the thirst for vengeance, Anna placed an order with genius weapon developer Dr. Nakamura to create something she could use to storm G Corp and take down Nina. What the doctor made for her was a compact weapon capable of transforming, allowing her to eliminate multiple targets at once with explosive firepower—a new friend she named "Lovely Tom." In order to work in perfect harmony with Tom, Anna completely overhauled her fighting style. "Just you wait, Nina. Lovely Tom and I will have you pleading for mercy on your knees before long."

