Microids Reveals Corsairs: Battle Of The Caribbean

Microids have announced their latest pirate game, Corsairs: Battle Of The Caribbean, will be coming to PC and consoles next year.

Microids has officially revealed their next pirate game on the way, as Corsairs: Battle Of The Caribbean will be released sometime in 2024. Over two decades ago, the company originally released its first pirate adventure title, Corsairs Gold, which allowed you to take on the role of a privateer serving England, France, or Holland, as they sought out treasure and infamy across the seas. This game will bring you all the way back to that classic title with two different modes where you get to live out your roaming pirate fantasies. The game doesn't have a trailer, or even a release window beyond the idea it will be out next year, but we do have more info from the devs of what to expect from it.

"In Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean, the real-time strategy genre evolves within the ever-popular world of pirates. The game provides a thrilling Campaign and Adventure modes, as well as a new Skirmish mode where players will challenge AI opponents in solo play or engage in online multiplayer for up to four players buccaneering action. The new trading mechanics will require players to carefully manage their fleet to navigate trade negotiations and defend their trading positions. With the ability to upgrade ships, a treasure map system, an enhanced "Boarding" mode featuring multiple soldier classes and the participation of the Captain in battles, the game offers a deep immersive experience."

"Embark on a thrilling journey through the turbulent waters of the Caribbean, commanding a formidable fleet to engage enemy ships in combat. Explore the exotic islands of the Caribbean, unravel hidden treasures, and recruit skilled crew members to strengthen your naval forces. Compete for supremacy as you align with the French, Danish, Spanish, British, or Dutch factions. Immerse yourself in the detailed and expansive open world, teeming with possibilities, as you set sail for the ultimate pirate adventure!"

