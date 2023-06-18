Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: capybara games, Doeemu, Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes, ubisoft

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition Gets July Release

Dotemu and Ubisoft confirm Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition will be out in July, but first, a free demo!

Dotemu and Ubisoft confirmed they will be releasing Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition this July, along with a new demo. We now know the game will be released on July 20th for PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. What's more, the team will be releasing a free demo during Steam Next Fest on Monday, giving players a chance to experience a piece of the game a month in advance. You can check out more in the latest trailer down below.

"Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes was originally developed by the talented team at Capybara Games and launched in 2009 to rave reviews and high scores from global critics. As huge fans of the original game, the developers at Dotemu have not altered the established scope and vision of the game, which masterfully blends puzzle mechanics and turn-based strategy elements together for head-to-head matches against AI or opponents in online and offline multiplayer. But the original beloved Anime-inspired art style has been given a refresh with updated character arts and portraits, and many quality-of-life improvements have been skillfully and strategically added to the fan-favorite title, including a complete rebalancing of the multiplayer mode. Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition is set to ship this summer and will also include the I Am the Boss DLC, which allows you to play as the four powerful bosses – (Azexez, Count Carlyle, Ludmilla, and Azh-Rafir) – and a newly created exclusive Multiplayer boss (Euny the Archdruid) in Quick Battle, Online and Offline Multiplayer modes. Additionally, for the first time, there will be a new localization for Asian territories."

"Taking place 40 years before the Heroes of Might & Magic V saga, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes tells the tale of five heroes scattered across five different regions of Ashan. Each must travel their own dangerous paths to grow in strength, unravel a demonic plot, and ultimately save the world from Demonic forces. Sporting local and online multiplayer, fans can choose between one of 15 playable characters across five different factions. Master unique abilities and learn dynamic combat mechanics as you experience an epic adventure filled with vibrant detail."

