MindsEye Receives New Major Expansion With Series "Reset"

Check out the latest update for the game MindsEye, as the developers add new content and improvements serving as a reset for the title

Play as Jacob Diaz, uncovering a conspiracy in a high-tech metropolis with tactical third-person combat.

Experience a cinematic campaign, intense gunfights, vehicle chases, and a companion drone for support.

Endless new missions, races, and creator tools ensure a constantly evolving MindsEye gameplay experience.

Developer Build A Rocket Boy and publisher IO Interactive dropped new details about the latest update for MindsEye. The game got Update #7, which is the most significant one to date, with several improvements to the title, which "serves as a reset for the brand and the title in 2026," according to the team. You're getting a smoother campsign, the Silva E-Series race, and a host of upgrades to the title. You can see more in the trailer above as the content is now live.

MindsEye

You play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier haunted by a mysterious implant and fractured memories. Across a cinematic campaign, you'll complete missions, uncover your past, and confront a conspiracy involving rogue AI, corrupt corporations, and unchecked military power, a threat that reaches far beyond the city itself. Redrock is a desert metropolis where advanced technology is everywhere. AI and robotics control daily life, shaping everything from commerce to security. Beneath the surface, the city hides secrets, dangers, and conflict. From gleaming towers to industrial sprawl and remote outposts, every district is part of the story.

Combat is responsive and tactical. Outsmart enemies with unique behaviors, use cover and verticality, and fight in third person with a wide arsenal, pistols, SMGs, sniper rifles, energy weapons, and grenades. Your companion drone, DC2, is directly linked to your implant, providing hacking, scouting, and support in battle. Missions place you behind the wheel of electric cars, muscle vehicles, buggies, and quadcopters. High-speed chases, desert runs, and industrial zone pursuits are designed to push your skills and keep the action moving.

The campaign is only the beginning. MindsEye offers an endless stream of new playable content delivered regularly. New missions, races, puzzles, and challenges developed and released by the BARB team bring fresh surprises. This evolving world keeps MindsEye alive with new ways to play long after the credits roll. With our simple to use building tools, you're not just playing, you're creating. Builder mode provides access to AAA tools, including asset libraries and lighting systems, as well as simple visual scripting, making it easy to design missions, modes, and environments. You can share your creations with the community and explore what others have built, extending MindsEye beyond the main campaign.

