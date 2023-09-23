Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Meowza Games, Mineko's Night Market

Mineko's Night Market Releases Trailer For 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Check out the latest trailer for Mineko's Night Market this week, as Humble Games shows off more during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show.

Humble Games, along with developer Meowza Games, released a brand new trailer for Mineko's Night Market during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show. The trailer itself isn't more than a minute long, but it shows off a lot of what you'll be doing in the game as we see some of the mechanics and gameplay from the cozy title. Which is just on the horizon of being released. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released for PC and Nintendo Switch on September 26, followed by PlayStation and Xbox consoles on October 26.

"Mineko's Night Market is a game that celebrates Japanese culture while introducing a heartwarming story about friendship, tradition, and many, many cats. Play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. The superstitious locals on the island worship the Sun Cat, Abe. What was always thought to be a long-told myth has the town puzzled, as sightings of Abe have begun to surface among the residents of the island in recent days. Discover the secrets behind the town and restore the struggling village to its former glory. All the while, manage your daily activities, complete various jobs, venture on whimsical quests, and craft peculiar items in preparation for the weekly Night Market!"

Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and stage performances.

Solve puzzles, evade nosy Agents, and sneak into locked areas with various disguises.

Craft peculiar items with the resources you find around the world through a variety of work-bench mini-games.

Befriend and barter with dozens of townsfolk at the weekly Night Market to sell almost anything you make and find.

Hours of exploration and four seasons to experience across the vast island of Mt. Fugu.

