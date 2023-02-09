The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 3: Shaymin Prism Star Let's take a look back at Prism Stars, a retired card type from Pokémon TCG that hasn't been featured since Sun & Moon - Team Up.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Grass-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

As mentioned above, Sun & Moon – Team Up is the last set to include Prism Star cards. Prism Stars could be pulled in the Reverse Holo section of Pokémon TCG sets starting with Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism and running through Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light, Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm, Dragon Majesty, Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, and Sun & Moon – Team Up. These cards featured elegant black borders and a holographic diamond in the text box of the card. Shaymin is one of two Prism Star Pokémon featured in Team Up along with Tapu Koko, as the other two Prism Stars of this set are Trainer cards. Shaymin is illustrated in its Land Forme here by kawayoo, who has been contributing to the hobby since Platinum – Rising Rivals. With a vintage and painterly style, kawayoo leans into elegance with this depiction of Shaymin. A worthy penultimate Prism Star Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.