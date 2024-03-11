Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rayka Studio, Yaoling: Mythical Journey

Yaoling: Mythical Journey Announced For Steam Release This Year

Rayka Studio have confirmed that Yaoling: Mythical Journey will be coming out soon on Steam, but have not confirmed a release window.

Article Summary Home Of The Yokai, a new RPG by Rayka Studio, to launch on Steam soon.

Players become Yokai Keepers, aiming to save a corrupted mystical world.

Over 300 diverse Yokai can be collected, evolved, and utilized in battle.

Explore, build a village, and engage in strategic combat in a vast fantasy realm.

Indie game developer and publisher Rayka Studio announced their latest game, Yaoling: Mythical Journey, is going to be out soon for PC via Steam. This Eastern fantasy-adventure RPG has been in the works for a while now, but the team has been keeping quiet on its development as they have created this beautiful semi-open world title that looks like it harkens back to the PS2 days of RPG titles. The team revealed it would be out "soon" but gave no indication of a release window. So, we're assuming Summer 2024 might be a safe bet. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer for the game.

Yaoling: Mythical Journey

In Yaoling: Mythical Journey, humans and mystical creatures known as Yokai live in close harmony in The Land of The Ancients – a realm overseen by the Divine Jade Tree. Peace has been shattered by a gloom-ridden force that's corrupted the Yokai, turning them into feral shadows of their former selves. It's up to you to purify the Land, Yokai, and Divine Tree as you venture on a journey to become a Yokai Keeper. Collect over 300 different types of Yokai to mix and match and aid your team strategically in battles. Every Yokai has its own unique characteristics and traits, while their evolutions are full of surprises, so come and search for your perfect partners! Challenge the many Yokai Keepers schools across the Land of the Ancients, and test your strength!

Roam a Tranquil Realm – The Land of the Ancients is a vivid, magical place. Travel through deep forests, snow-laden flatlands, gloomy gorges, and kingdoms of wonder, while being soothed by the enchanting soundtrack.

The Land of the Ancients is a vivid, magical place. Travel through deep forests, snow-laden flatlands, gloomy gorges, and kingdoms of wonder, while being soothed by the enchanting soundtrack. A Rich and Vast World – Forge bonds with nine recruitable village companions, seek out the thirteen schools of Yokai Keepers, and confront five savage demon lords!

Forge bonds with nine recruitable village companions, seek out the thirteen schools of Yokai Keepers, and confront five savage demon lords! Command your Yokai – Every Yokai has its own set of strengths and weaknesses – it's up to you to arrange them into an effective strategy! Enact a tactical vision through swapping among different Yokai, abilities, and equipment.

Every Yokai has its own set of strengths and weaknesses – it's up to you to arrange them into an effective strategy! Enact a tactical vision through swapping among different Yokai, abilities, and equipment. Build and Manage – Yokai aren't just here for battle. They can be hired to help you build up your own cozy village, where they'll tackle various tasks from gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and such and more! Join your companions in building a cozy place to call home.

Yokai aren't just here for battle. They can be hired to help you build up your own cozy village, where they'll tackle various tasks from gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and such and more! Join your companions in building a cozy place to call home. Charmed – Dozens of unique charms will aid you in your adventures, from ones that heal and enhance your Yokai, to some that damage and debuff opponents, as well as ones essential for sealing and capturing. Casting charms outside of battle might bring you unexpected surprises, too!

– Dozens of unique charms will aid you in your adventures, from ones that heal and enhance your Yokai, to some that damage and debuff opponents, as well as ones essential for sealing and capturing. Casting charms outside of battle might bring you unexpected surprises, too! Liberate the land – Discover what's behind the dark energy corrupting the Yokai. Bring together the varying schools of Yokai Keepers alongside your Yokai companions to cleanse these demons, purify the divine tree, and save the Land from the force of evil!

