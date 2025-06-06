Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Douze-Dixièmes, MIO: Memories In Orbit

MIO: Memories In Orbit Drops New Trailer With Free Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the game MIO: Memories In Orbit, as you can now play a free demo of it on Steam this week

Article Summary MIO: Memories In Orbit drops a new trailer and launches a free demo on Steam.

Play as MIO, a robot exploring a massive, mysterious Vessel in a lush sci-fi metroidvania world.

Unlock abilities like grappling, air gliding, and wall clinging to survive rogue machines and bosses.

Customize MIO’s powers, repair robots, and uncover hidden secrets to revive the Vessel’s lost memories.

Developer Douze Dixièmes and publisher Focus Entertainment have released a new trailer this week for MIO: Memories In Orbit, as there's a free demo of it available now. If you haven't seen this one yet, you play as a robot named MIO traversing an action platformer world, trying to figure out what happened to a world filled with other robots gone rogue. Enjoy the trailer here as you can play the free demo on Steam right now.

MIO : Memories In Orbit

You are MIO, a nimble robot with extraordinary abilities. You wake up in the Vessel, a space ship drifting aimlessly in space.This enormous technological ark, whose initial purpose remains unknown, lies now as a field of ruins, overgrown with lush vegetation and machines gone rogue. Nobody knows why the Pearls, The Vessel's AI caretakers, have ceased functioning. Forgotten by all, the Vessel faces imminent shutdown. Dive into its depths to revive its lost memories, as you unravel your true past and destiny.

Delve into this mesmerizing metroidvania, as you guide MIO through the vast expanse of the Vessel. You won't be alone on your journey. Repair damaged robots and help them to unveil the Ark's past and gain valuable bonuses. Interact with the environment to learn more about its past and memories. Unravel the dark secrets behind its tragic blackout. And let your curiosity guide you as you discover its many secret pathways. Experience a magnificent world of breathtaking scenery and innumerable details. Inspired by comics, paintings, and anime, its universe is full of wonder and artistic curiosities. Let its unique and dynamic soundtrack, blending lo-fi beats and choral melodies, carry you through this captivating universe.

As a gigantic labyrinth, the Vessel is a true living organism, with its own ecosystems, bestiaries and architectures. Earn game-changer abilities, like grappling hook, air gliding or spider-like wall clinging, to help MIO progress through this twisted and interconnected space. Master precision, rhythm, and timing to find the perfect flow! Face off a diverse array of over 30 enemy units and 15 formidable guardian bosses. From the relentless Mosquito to the menacing Scarecrow, confront a variety of deadly adversaries each with their own distinct fighting styles and movement patterns. Use your arsenal of powers to adapt to every encounter. Evade foes using your Hook, unleash orbs as powerful projectiles, and even create decoy clones to strike from unexpected angles.

Enhance and customize MIO abilities by scavenging enemy components. Spice up your fighting skills with many Modifiers and transform MIO into a formidable force tailored to your playstyle. Would you make your grappling Hook a deadly lasso or an evade move? Sacrifice your Shield to boost your damage? It's always your choice! Will you rise to the challenge and save the Vessel from oblivion? Will you dare to seek and wake its memories?

