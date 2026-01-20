Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Douze-Dixièmes, MIO: Memories In Orbit

MIO: Memories in Orbit Has Launched For PC & Consoles

MIO: Memories in Orbit has been launched this week, as you can play the mesmerizing metroidvania title on PC and consoles now

Article Summary MIO: Memories in Orbit launches this week on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

Play as MIO, an android navigating the decaying, labyrinthine Vessel spaceship in a metroidvania adventure.

Unlock new abilities, face 30+ unique enemies and bosses, and customize powers to suit your playstyle.

Experience a rich, hand-crafted world inspired by comics and anime, with immersive lo-fi and choral soundtrack.

Douze Dixièmes and Focus Entertainment have officially launched MIO: Memories in Orbit this week on PC and consoles. In case you missed this one, this is a futuristic metroidvania where you play as an android called MIO exploring a place known as the Vessel, an enormous technological ark. Only the place is filled with various machines that have gone rogue. You'll need to enhance yourself to wander around, fight them off, discover secrets about the place, and save both the ship and its residents. Enjoy the launch trailer above as its out on Steam, the Microsoft Store, the Epic Games Store, and all three major consoles.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

A mesmerizing, intertwined, decaying world awaits. You are MIO, a nimble robot with extraordinary abilities. You wake up in the Vessel, a spaceship drifting aimlessly in space. This enormous technological ark, whose initial purpose remains unknown, lies now as a field of ruins, overgrown with lush vegetation and machines gone rogue. Nobody knows why the Pearls, The Vessel's AI caretakers, have ceased functioning. Forgotten by all, the Vessel faces imminent shutdown. Dive into its depths to revive its lost memories, as you unravel your true past and destiny.

Delve into this mesmerizing metroidvania as you guide MIO through the vast expanse of the Vessel. You won't be alone on your journey. Repair damaged robots and help them to unveil the Ark's past and gain valuable bonuses. Interact with the environment to learn more about its past and memories. Unravel the dark secrets behind its tragic blackout. And let your curiosity guide you as you discover its many secret pathways. Experience a magnificent world of breathtaking scenery and innumerable details. Inspired by comics, paintings, and anime, its universe is full of wonder and artistic curiosities. Let its unique and dynamic soundtrack, blending lo-fi beats and choral melodies, carry you through this captivating universe.

As a gigantic labyrinth, the Vessel is a true living organism, with its own ecosystems, bestiaries and architectures. Earn game-changer abilities, like grappling hook, air gliding or spider-like wall clinging, to help MIO progress through this twisted and interconnected space. Master precision, rhythm, and timing to find the perfect flow! Face off a diverse array of over 30 enemy units and 15 formidable guardian bosses. From the relentless Mosquito to the menacing Scarecrow, confront a variety of deadly adversaries each with their own distinct fighting styles and movement patterns. Use your arsenal of powers to adapt to every encounter. Evade foes using your Hook, unleash orbs as powerful projectiles, and even create decoy clones to strike from unexpected angles.

Enhance and customize MIO abilities by scavenging enemy components. Spice up your fighting skills with many Modifiers and transform MIO into a formidable force tailored to your playstyle. Would you make your grappling Hook a deadly lasso or an evade move? Sacrifice your Shield to boost your damage? It's always your choice! Will you rise to the challenge and save the Vessel from oblivion? Will you dare to seek and wake its memories?

