Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns Announced For Q4 2024

Assemble Entertainment revealed a new Metroidvania called Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns, which is coming out near the end of 2024.

Developer Little Knight Games and publisher Assemble Entertainment revealed their next game, Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns, is coming near year's end. This is a new 2D-pixel art style Metroidvania title that has taken inspiration from Moroccan culture and spiritual traditions. You will explore deserts, mountains, floating islands, and ancient crumbling societies as you attempt to uncover the secret of the last Djinn. We have the latest trailer her and more info on the game for you to check out.

Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns

Not every ancient treasure belongs in a museum, as treasure hunter Yuba discovers within the debris of the kingdom of Fallen Amazgesh. There, Yuba meets a Djinn named Mira, a race long lost to the world of man, and the pair team up together to escape the ruins and discover Mira's lost memories. What is a dead world to the living survivors? What secrets are contained in Mira's memories? Can Yuba keep his promise to uncover these mysteries? With the help of numerous ancient weapons, Yuba and Mira will team together to take on both primeval and mutated enemies in momentous battles across a colossal map in an effort to answer these questions. In Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns, all paths lead to adventure.

Sprawling Map: Guide Yuba and Mira across a massive Metroidvania map filled with secrets, rewards, and battles around every corner.

Guide Yuba and Mira across a massive Metroidvania map filled with secrets, rewards, and battles around every corner. A Unique Inspiration: The development team wants to express and celebrate Moroccan culture and mythos through a game steeped in their environment.

The development team wants to express and celebrate Moroccan culture and mythos through a game steeped in their environment. Questions and Answers: Start a compelling narrative with more questions than answers, but slowly begin uncovering the mysteries of the Fallen Amazgesh and Mira's ties to the ruined world.

Start a compelling narrative with more questions than answers, but slowly begin uncovering the mysteries of the Fallen Amazgesh and Mira's ties to the ruined world. Fight to the End: An extensive action combat system gives players full control to dazzle their enemies and leave them bewildered.

