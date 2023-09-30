Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB, MLB 9 Innings 23

MLB 9 Innings 23 Adds Legendary Players In Latest Update

Feel like playing with Yogi Berra and Willie Mays? Com2uS has released a new update for MLB 9 Innings 23, adding multiple baseball legends.

Com2uS recently released a new update for MLB 9 Innings 23, as they have added several legendary players to the game for you to play. The latest content brings in several players for you to choose from, including Pedro Martinez, Yogi Berra, and Willie Mays. You can read more about it below, as the update is free to download for iOS and Android right now.

By completing in-game missions and game modes, players can obtain Historic Players cards of these five legends. As part of the limited-time special event, obtain a Diamond grade Historic Player, and Gold grade historic players in subsequent months.

Stellar Lineup of All-New Historic Players

Pedro Martinez , widely considered one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, won three Cy Young Awards and the Triple Crown and is the only player to have recorded an ERA below 2 and 300 strikeouts in both leagues.

, widely considered one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, won three Cy Young Awards and the Triple Crown and is the only player to have recorded an ERA below 2 and 300 strikeouts in both leagues. Willie Mays is known for his exceptional performance in both offense and defense, hitting four home runs in a single game and winning the Gold Glove in 12 consecutive years.

is known for his exceptional performance in both offense and defense, hitting four home runs in a single game and winning the Gold Glove in 12 consecutive years. Yogi Berra , who famously said, "It ain't over till it's over," is a legend of the game who won 10 World Series titles.

, who famously said, "It ain't over till it's over," is a legend of the game who won 10 World Series titles. Stan Musial—"Stan the Man" —was a three-time NL MVP who co-holds the league record for All-Star Games played with Hank Aaron and fellow Historic Player Willie Mays.

—was a three-time NL MVP who co-holds the league record for All-Star Games played with Hank Aaron and fellow Historic Player Willie Mays. A pitching legend who won more Cy Young Awards (7) than any pitcher in history, Roger Clemens is also the only pitcher in MLB history to strike out more than 4,500 batters.

Complete the Collection

Players can play game modes and clear missions to complete the hall of the five Historic Players, and the points earned can be used to select and obtain a Historic Player Card in Diamond grade. Afterward, missions that reset every month can be cleared to obtain the other four player cards in Gold grade.

MLB 9 Innings 23 Rewards

Coveted items like the Premium Skill Change Ticket, Premium Trainer Recruit Ticket, and Team Selective Diamond Pack are also set to be given out every month.

