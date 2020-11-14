Bungie Partners With Pampa For A Pair Of Destiny 2 Themed Shoes

A cool merch partnership popped up this week as Bungie has partnered with Pampa for a pair of Destiny 2 themed shoes. The company has branded two pairs of shoes with special logos and other info from the game to pair up with the super-cold expansion that's recently been released for the game, Beyond Light. Both of them are pretty awesome and designed to be in the cold as you have the Europa Tactical and the Sub Zero, the first being a Velcro attached boot while the other being a high-grade snowshoe. You can read about both below as they are now available in both the Pampa shop as well as the Bungie Store.

The Destiny 2 Pampa Sub Zero features a silhouette similar to Palladium's iconic Pampa but with a futuristic update featuring Velcro® fastenings, reflective metal carabiner heel tabs and neon yellow insignia contrasting against a black leather colour base. The Pampa Sub Zero is an agile mid-rise ankle boot, developed with the cosmic Guardian in mind. Conceived by Palladium as the daily boot to withstand the rigors of interplanetary travel, the Pampa Sub Zero will provide you with enough cover for your daily life on Earth. Its mid-top styling and easy entry straps keep you dynamic, while full insulation and Palladium's trademark lugged sole will keep you looking intrepid. The Destiny 2 Pampa Europa Tactical is developed for the barren inhospitable landscape of Europa with a faux fur lining and a hi-rise above-the-ankle upper inspired by the protective boots favoured by artic explorers here on Earth. Like the Pampa Sub Zero, the Pampa Europa Tactical arrives in a muted colour palette with neon yellow coding and flight tabs. Each colourway reflects the desolate landscapes brought to life in the new Destiny expansion with moonrock grey and deep space black providing key colourways. Inspired by the survival needs of Guardians who navigate the frozen landscape of Europa, the Pampa Europa Tactical is built for the colder climates. With hibernal missions in mind, its warm tech lining, ultra hi-cut and premium nubuck upper fearlessly defends against the most inhospitable of environments.