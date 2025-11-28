Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: CipSoft, MMORPG, Tibia

MMORPG Tibia Adds Monster Hunting Variety in Latest Update

Tibia has a new update available now for Winter 2025, as players have new options for hunting, as well as new monsters roaming around

Article Summary Tibia's Winter 2025 update revamps monster hunting with new Bounty and Weekly Task systems.

Players can hunt fresh monsters, earn powerful boosts, and challenge new quests and boss fights.

"Order of the Stag" marks the climax of a major Tibia storyline with exciting new content.

New tutorial and updates make Tibia friendlier for new players and veterans alike.

CipSoft has loaded up a new update to their MMORPG Tibia this month, giving the game some new options when it comes to hunting. The main focal point of this is to basically give those who enjoy hunting more to do without overburdening them with so many options that they don't know where to start. You'll find new gear to help you out, an improvement to "Order of the Stag," a ton of new creatures to hunt throughout the world with rewards, and other additions to the game. We have details here with a video guide as well, as the content is now live in the game.

Tibia – Winter Update 2025

The Hunting Task System has been completely overhauled and now consists of two pillars. In Bounty Tasks, players choose one of three randomly selected creatures at a difficulty of their choice and then hunt it down. In addition, up to 18 different Weekly Tasks add even more challenges and rewards to the game. Fittingly, the two new quests in the Winter Update also take players through many different areas – including new enemies and boss fights. "Order of the Stag" is also the haunting conclusion to the story of knightly orders that has run through Tibia's lore for several years. Meanwhile, new players will find it easier than ever to get started in the complex world of the MMORPG, as Tibia received a new tutorial in October.

"The world of Tibia has been growing for decades and is home to hundreds of different creatures," said the product manager responsible for the update, known to the community as Fluffey. "The new system encourages players to hunt in areas they've never visited before. Completing tasks grants powerful boosts and offers an engaging way to level up." This means that players of all levels will benefit from the update.

