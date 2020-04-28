A Commander Deck Tech For Jirina Kudro, For Magic: The Gathering

One of the most prolific and populous creature types in Magic: The Gathering is also one of its least magical, as chances have it. Humans: You either love them and relate to them as a tribe, or you hate playing against them with a passion. Modern and Pioneer decks have been built en masse in order to accommodate a need to capitalize on their abilities as a tribe of multitudes. And today, we have written up a Human tribal deck tech in Commander, headed by Commander 2020's Jirina Kudro.

Normally, we tend to shy away from writing deck techs with a heavily-tribal theme here because they end up a bit too linear and as a result look very similar. However, this deck will be different in that Humans are a diverse enough creature type to provide different strategies. This deck is more of a toolbox than a tribe, in a manner of speaking. The decklist we will be discussing in this deck tech can be found here. With that, let's look at some notable inclusions!

Notable Inclusions For This Commander Deck Tech

Panharmonicon: This card is the most important piece of the strategy in this deck. If you're tutoring for anything and don't have this accessible yet, you're tutoring for Parharmonicon. If you are recurring an artifact with Daring Archaeologist, you're probably recurring Panharmonicon. If you're playing this deck, you're playing it for this card (never mind your love of the Human creature type!). That's the simple truth behind this card, which is able to double all of your creatures' enter-the-battlefield effects.

The Human Toolbox: No, this isn't the name of a sideshow performer or street artist. The term "toolbox" basically means that the deck has the capability to search for certain relevant utility cards and find them for ease of use. In this case, Humans are the subset that we are using as a toolbox, and practically everything else. Cards such as Imperial Recruiter and Recruiter of the Guard are great at finding Humans due to their generally-diminutive power or toughness.

As for what you'd search for, there are cards that do most anything in this deck. Despite being sort of bland, Humans are also very diverse in their specialties, and, as optimistic as it sounds, Humans can do practically anything you want them to. A good pair of examples might be Dualcaster Mage for the copying of spells or Species Specialist for card draw in dire situations.

Master Warcraft: This card and its ilk (such as Odric, Master Tactician) are relevant in this deck because generally speaking, Commander is a format all about larger creatures and ways to win through big plays, and given that this is a Human aggro deck with no realistic means of evading blockers, these cards can help turn the tides in your favor.

Behind the Scenes: While for the most part evasion is a hard concept to come by in this deck, Behind the Scenes does a fairly good job at providing it for your smaller Human creatures. Skulk, a lesser-utilized mechanic from the Shadows Over Innistrad block, feels a bit underhanded for the valor of your Humans, but it isn't a bad mechanic to look at as it makes your smaller creatures suddenly able to pull a "Muggsy" Bogues, so to speak, and play under your opponents' larger ones.

Wrapping this Commander Deck Tech Up

What do you think about this Magic: The Gathering deck tech? Does it do the commander justice? Let us know what you might do to improve the deck, or leave other comments below. We love to hear feedback from our readers!