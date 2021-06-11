Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle is the first-ever main set released for the game and is designated the code BT1. It includes cards numbered up to BT1-110. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Champa // God of Destruction Champa Rare BT1-001
- Vados // Aide Vados Uncommon BT1-002
- Hit // Assassin Hit Uncommon BT1-003
- Destructive Terror Champa Super Rare BT1-004
- Furthering Destruction Champa Uncommon BT1-005
- Scheming Champa Common BT1-006
- Manipulating God Champa Common BT1-007
- Bewitching God Vados Rare BT1-008
- Calm-Hearted Vados Uncommon BT1-009
- Divine Aide Vados Common BT1-010
- Lightning-fast Hit Super Rare BT1-011
- Lightning-fast Hit (SPR) Special Rare BT1-011
- Hit Uncommon BT1-012
- Raging Cabba Rare BT1-013
- Saiyan Cabba (2017) Common BT1-014
- Terror Assault Frost Uncommon BT1-015
- Unceasing Evolution Frost Common BT1-016
- Evolution Premonition Frost Common BT1-017
- Confident Botamo Uncommon BT1-018
- Botamo of Universe 6 Common BT1-019
- Iron Wall Magetta Uncommon BT1-020
- Magetta of Universe 6 Common BT1-021
- Universe 6 Supreme Kai Common BT1-022
- Kai Attendant of Universe 6 Common BT1-023
- Assassination Plot Common BT1-024
- Vados's Assistance (2017) Common BT1-025
- Fickle Destruction Common BT1-026
- Cabba's Awakening (2017) Common BT1-027
- Vegeta // Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Rare BT1-028
- Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Uncommon BT1-029
- Son Goku // Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Uncommon BT1-030
- God Break Son Goku Super Rare BT1-031
- God Break Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT1-031
- Overflowing Spirit SSGSS Son Goku Uncommon BT1-032
- Kind Saiyan Son Goku Common BT1-033
- Mighty Striker Son Gohan Common BT1-034
- Son Goten Common BT1-035
- God Charge Vegeta Rare BT1-036
- Assailant Vegeta Uncommon BT1-037
- Vegeta Common BT1-038
- Trunks Common BT1-039
- Bulma, God Tempter Common BT1-040
- Beerus, General of Demolition Super Rare BT1-041
- Energy Boost Beerus Uncommon BT1-042
- Whis, Judge of the Gods Rare BT1-043
- Whis, The Resting Attendant Uncommon BT1-044
- Boost Attack Piccolo Common BT1-045
- Taunting Piccolo Common BT1-046
- Energy Boosted Majin Buu Common BT1-047
- Ultimate Judgment Jaco Common BT1-048
- Mysterious Presence Monaka Uncommon BT1-049
- Guardian North Kai Common BT1-050
- Result of Training Uncommon BT1-051
- Objection Common BT1-052
- Senzu Bean (2017) Common BT1-053
- Encouraging Presence Monaka Common BT1-054
- Whis's Coercion Common BT1-055
- Son Goku // Super Saiyan God Son Goku Uncommon BT1-056
- Broly // Broly, The Legendary Super Saiyan Rare BT1-057
- Son Gohan // Full Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-058
- Awakening Rage Son Goku Super Rare BT1-059
- Son Goku Common BT1-060
- Friend-Summoning Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-061
- Son Gohan, Family of Justice Common BT1-062
- Son Goten, Family of Justice Common BT1-063
- Raging Attacker Vegeta Rare BT1-064
- Furious Yell Vegeta Uncommon BT1-065
- Tenacious Vegeta Common BT1-066
- Implacable Trunks Uncommon BT1-067
- Slasher Trunks Common BT1-068
- Trunks, Protector of Children Common BT1-069
- Super Saiyan Gotenks Rare BT1-070
- Energy Power Gotenks Common BT1-071
- Human Shield Krillin Common BT1-072
- Broly, The Rampaging Horror Super Rare BT1-073
- Broly, The Rampaging Horror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-073
- Rampaging Lifeform Bio-Broly Uncommon BT1-074
- Rampaging Super Saiyan Broly Common BT1-075
- Broly, Dawn of the Rampage (2017) Common BT1-076
- Paragus, Controller of Monsters Common BT1-077
- Overflowing Bio Warrior Army Common BT1-078
- King Vegeta's Surprise Attack Uncommon BT1-079
- Full Power Energy Common BT1-080
- Broly's Ring Common BT1-081
- Family Kamehameha Common BT1-082
- Frieza // Ultimate Form Golden Frieza Rare BT1-083
- Frieza // Frieza, The Galactic Emperor Uncommon BT1-084
- Ginyu // Ginyu, The Malicious Transformation Uncommon BT1-085
- Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror Super Rare BT1-086
- Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-086
- Full-Power Frieza Rare BT1-087
- Frieza, Hellish Terror Common BT1-088
- Avenging Frieza (2017) Common BT1-089
- Mecha-Frieza, The Returning Terror (2017) Uncommon BT1-090
- King Cold, Father of the Emperor Rare BT1-091
- Sorbet, The Loyal Commander Uncommon BT1-092
- Tagoma, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-093
- Shisami, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-094
- Elite Force Captain Ginyu Super Rare BT1-095
- Ginyu Force Recoome Common BT1-096
- Ginyu Force Burter Common BT1-097
- Ginyu Force Jeice Common BT1-098
- Ginyu Force Guldo Common BT1-099
- Dodoria, The Emperor's Attendant Common BT1-100
- Zarbon, The Emperor's Attendant (2017) Common BT1-101
- Appule Common BT1-102
- Sui Common BT1-103
- Banan Common BT1-104
- Cui Common BT1-105
- Recoome Eraser Gun Uncommon BT1-106
- Cold Bloodlust Common BT1-107
- Bad Ring Laser Common BT1-108
- Frieza's Call (2017) Common BT1-109
- Crusher Ball Common BT1-110
Some consider the first Starter Deck, which has the code SD1, as part of the set. The deck has five cards and is called Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Awakening. It is not part of the numbered set but rather has cards numbered SD1-01 through SD1-05.