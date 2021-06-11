Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle is the first-ever main set released for the game and is designated the code BT1. It includes cards numbered up to BT1-110. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Champa // God of Destruction Champa Rare BT1-001

Vados // Aide Vados Uncommon BT1-002

Hit // Assassin Hit Uncommon BT1-003

Destructive Terror Champa Super Rare BT1-004

Furthering Destruction Champa Uncommon BT1-005

Scheming Champa Common BT1-006

Manipulating God Champa Common BT1-007

Bewitching God Vados Rare BT1-008

Calm-Hearted Vados Uncommon BT1-009

Divine Aide Vados Common BT1-010

Lightning-fast Hit Super Rare BT1-011

Lightning-fast Hit (SPR) Special Rare BT1-011

Hit Uncommon BT1-012

Raging Cabba Rare BT1-013

Saiyan Cabba (2017) Common BT1-014

Terror Assault Frost Uncommon BT1-015

Unceasing Evolution Frost Common BT1-016

Evolution Premonition Frost Common BT1-017

Confident Botamo Uncommon BT1-018

Botamo of Universe 6 Common BT1-019

Iron Wall Magetta Uncommon BT1-020

Magetta of Universe 6 Common BT1-021

Universe 6 Supreme Kai Common BT1-022

Kai Attendant of Universe 6 Common BT1-023

Assassination Plot Common BT1-024

Vados's Assistance (2017) Common BT1-025

Fickle Destruction Common BT1-026

Cabba's Awakening (2017) Common BT1-027

Vegeta // Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Rare BT1-028

Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Uncommon BT1-029

Son Goku // Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Uncommon BT1-030

God Break Son Goku Super Rare BT1-031

God Break Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT1-031

Overflowing Spirit SSGSS Son Goku Uncommon BT1-032

Kind Saiyan Son Goku Common BT1-033

Mighty Striker Son Gohan Common BT1-034

Son Goten Common BT1-035

God Charge Vegeta Rare BT1-036

Assailant Vegeta Uncommon BT1-037

Vegeta Common BT1-038

Trunks Common BT1-039

Bulma, God Tempter Common BT1-040

Beerus, General of Demolition Super Rare BT1-041

Energy Boost Beerus Uncommon BT1-042

Whis, Judge of the Gods Rare BT1-043

Whis, The Resting Attendant Uncommon BT1-044

Boost Attack Piccolo Common BT1-045

Taunting Piccolo Common BT1-046

Energy Boosted Majin Buu Common BT1-047

Ultimate Judgment Jaco Common BT1-048

Mysterious Presence Monaka Uncommon BT1-049

Guardian North Kai Common BT1-050

Result of Training Uncommon BT1-051

Objection Common BT1-052

Senzu Bean (2017) Common BT1-053

Encouraging Presence Monaka Common BT1-054

Whis's Coercion Common BT1-055

Son Goku // Super Saiyan God Son Goku Uncommon BT1-056

Broly // Broly, The Legendary Super Saiyan Rare BT1-057

Son Gohan // Full Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-058

Awakening Rage Son Goku Super Rare BT1-059

Son Goku Common BT1-060

Friend-Summoning Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-061

Son Gohan, Family of Justice Common BT1-062

Son Goten, Family of Justice Common BT1-063

Raging Attacker Vegeta Rare BT1-064

Furious Yell Vegeta Uncommon BT1-065

Tenacious Vegeta Common BT1-066

Implacable Trunks Uncommon BT1-067

Slasher Trunks Common BT1-068

Trunks, Protector of Children Common BT1-069

Super Saiyan Gotenks Rare BT1-070

Energy Power Gotenks Common BT1-071

Human Shield Krillin Common BT1-072

Broly, The Rampaging Horror Super Rare BT1-073

Broly, The Rampaging Horror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-073

Rampaging Lifeform Bio-Broly Uncommon BT1-074

Rampaging Super Saiyan Broly Common BT1-075

Broly, Dawn of the Rampage (2017) Common BT1-076

Paragus, Controller of Monsters Common BT1-077

Overflowing Bio Warrior Army Common BT1-078

King Vegeta's Surprise Attack Uncommon BT1-079

Full Power Energy Common BT1-080

Broly's Ring Common BT1-081

Family Kamehameha Common BT1-082

Frieza // Ultimate Form Golden Frieza Rare BT1-083

Frieza // Frieza, The Galactic Emperor Uncommon BT1-084

Ginyu // Ginyu, The Malicious Transformation Uncommon BT1-085

Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror Super Rare BT1-086

Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-086

Full-Power Frieza Rare BT1-087

Frieza, Hellish Terror Common BT1-088

Avenging Frieza (2017) Common BT1-089

Mecha-Frieza, The Returning Terror (2017) Uncommon BT1-090

King Cold, Father of the Emperor Rare BT1-091

Sorbet, The Loyal Commander Uncommon BT1-092

Tagoma, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-093

Shisami, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-094

Elite Force Captain Ginyu Super Rare BT1-095

Ginyu Force Recoome Common BT1-096

Ginyu Force Burter Common BT1-097

Ginyu Force Jeice Common BT1-098

Ginyu Force Guldo Common BT1-099

Dodoria, The Emperor's Attendant Common BT1-100

Zarbon, The Emperor's Attendant (2017) Common BT1-101

Appule Common BT1-102

Sui Common BT1-103

Banan Common BT1-104

Cui Common BT1-105

Recoome Eraser Gun Uncommon BT1-106

Cold Bloodlust Common BT1-107

Bad Ring Laser Common BT1-108

Frieza's Call (2017) Common BT1-109

Crusher Ball Common BT1-110

Some consider the first Starter Deck, which has the code SD1, as part of the set. The deck has five cards and is called Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The Awakening. It is not part of the numbered set but rather has cards numbered SD1-01 through SD1-05.