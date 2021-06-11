Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle.

Galactic Battle pack. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Galactic Battle is the first-ever main set released for the game and is designated the code BT1. It includes cards numbered up to BT1-110. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Champa // God of Destruction Champa Rare BT1-001
  • Vados // Aide Vados Uncommon BT1-002
  • Hit // Assassin Hit Uncommon BT1-003
  • Destructive Terror Champa Super Rare BT1-004
  • Furthering Destruction Champa Uncommon BT1-005
  • Scheming Champa Common BT1-006
  • Manipulating God Champa Common BT1-007
  • Bewitching God Vados Rare BT1-008
  • Calm-Hearted Vados Uncommon BT1-009
  • Divine Aide Vados Common BT1-010
  • Lightning-fast Hit Super Rare BT1-011
  • Lightning-fast Hit (SPR) Special Rare BT1-011
  • Hit Uncommon BT1-012
  • Raging Cabba Rare BT1-013
  • Saiyan Cabba (2017) Common BT1-014
  • Terror Assault Frost Uncommon BT1-015
  • Unceasing Evolution Frost Common BT1-016
  • Evolution Premonition Frost Common BT1-017
  • Confident Botamo Uncommon BT1-018
  • Botamo of Universe 6 Common BT1-019
  • Iron Wall Magetta Uncommon BT1-020
  • Magetta of Universe 6 Common BT1-021
  • Universe 6 Supreme Kai Common BT1-022
  • Kai Attendant of Universe 6 Common BT1-023
  • Assassination Plot Common BT1-024
  • Vados's Assistance (2017) Common BT1-025
  • Fickle Destruction Common BT1-026
  • Cabba's Awakening (2017) Common BT1-027
  • Vegeta // Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Rare BT1-028
  • Beerus // Beerus, God of Destruction Uncommon BT1-029
  • Son Goku // Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Uncommon BT1-030
  • God Break Son Goku Super Rare BT1-031
  • God Break Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT1-031
  • Overflowing Spirit SSGSS Son Goku Uncommon BT1-032
  • Kind Saiyan Son Goku Common BT1-033
  • Mighty Striker Son Gohan Common BT1-034
  • Son Goten Common BT1-035
  • God Charge Vegeta Rare BT1-036
  • Assailant Vegeta Uncommon BT1-037
  • Vegeta Common BT1-038
  • Trunks Common BT1-039
  • Bulma, God Tempter Common BT1-040
  • Beerus, General of Demolition Super Rare BT1-041
  • Energy Boost Beerus Uncommon BT1-042
  • Whis, Judge of the Gods Rare BT1-043
  • Whis, The Resting Attendant Uncommon BT1-044
  • Boost Attack Piccolo Common BT1-045
  • Taunting Piccolo Common BT1-046
  • Energy Boosted Majin Buu Common BT1-047
  • Ultimate Judgment Jaco Common BT1-048
  • Mysterious Presence Monaka Uncommon BT1-049
  • Guardian North Kai Common BT1-050
  • Result of Training Uncommon BT1-051
  • Objection Common BT1-052
  • Senzu Bean (2017) Common BT1-053
  • Encouraging Presence Monaka Common BT1-054
  • Whis's Coercion Common BT1-055
  • Son Goku // Super Saiyan God Son Goku Uncommon BT1-056
  • Broly // Broly, The Legendary Super Saiyan Rare BT1-057
  • Son Gohan // Full Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-058
  • Awakening Rage Son Goku Super Rare BT1-059
  • Son Goku Common BT1-060
  • Friend-Summoning Son Gohan Uncommon BT1-061
  • Son Gohan, Family of Justice Common BT1-062
  • Son Goten, Family of Justice Common BT1-063
  • Raging Attacker Vegeta Rare BT1-064
  • Furious Yell Vegeta Uncommon BT1-065
  • Tenacious Vegeta Common BT1-066
  • Implacable Trunks Uncommon BT1-067
  • Slasher Trunks Common BT1-068
  • Trunks, Protector of Children Common BT1-069
  • Super Saiyan Gotenks Rare BT1-070
  • Energy Power Gotenks Common BT1-071
  • Human Shield Krillin Common BT1-072
  • Broly, The Rampaging Horror Super Rare BT1-073
  • Broly, The Rampaging Horror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-073
  • Rampaging Lifeform Bio-Broly Uncommon BT1-074
  • Rampaging Super Saiyan Broly Common BT1-075
  • Broly, Dawn of the Rampage (2017) Common BT1-076
  • Paragus, Controller of Monsters Common BT1-077
  • Overflowing Bio Warrior Army Common BT1-078
  • King Vegeta's Surprise Attack Uncommon BT1-079
  • Full Power Energy Common BT1-080
  • Broly's Ring Common BT1-081
  • Family Kamehameha Common BT1-082
  • Frieza // Ultimate Form Golden Frieza Rare BT1-083
  • Frieza // Frieza, The Galactic Emperor Uncommon BT1-084
  • Ginyu // Ginyu, The Malicious Transformation Uncommon BT1-085
  • Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror Super Rare BT1-086
  • Golden Frieza, Resurrected Terror (SPR) Special Rare BT1-086
  • Full-Power Frieza Rare BT1-087
  • Frieza, Hellish Terror Common BT1-088
  • Avenging Frieza (2017) Common BT1-089
  • Mecha-Frieza, The Returning Terror (2017) Uncommon BT1-090
  • King Cold, Father of the Emperor Rare BT1-091
  • Sorbet, The Loyal Commander Uncommon BT1-092
  • Tagoma, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-093
  • Shisami, The Loyal Warrior Uncommon BT1-094
  • Elite Force Captain Ginyu Super Rare BT1-095
  • Ginyu Force Recoome Common BT1-096
  • Ginyu Force Burter Common BT1-097
  • Ginyu Force Jeice Common BT1-098
  • Ginyu Force Guldo Common BT1-099
  • Dodoria, The Emperor's Attendant Common BT1-100
  • Zarbon, The Emperor's Attendant (2017) Common BT1-101
  • Appule Common BT1-102
  • Sui Common BT1-103
  • Banan Common BT1-104
  • Cui Common BT1-105
  • Recoome Eraser Gun Uncommon BT1-106
  • Cold Bloodlust Common BT1-107
  • Bad Ring Laser Common BT1-108
  • Frieza's Call (2017) Common BT1-109
  • Crusher Ball Common BT1-110

Some consider the first Starter Deck, which has the code SD1, as part of the set. The deck has five cards and is called Dragon Ball Super Card Game: The AwakeningIt is not part of the numbered set but rather has cards numbered SD1-01 through SD1-05.

