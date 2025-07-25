Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Board Games, DOOM, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages

Modiphius Announces Two New DOOM Board Games

Modiphius Entertainment will be making two board games based on the DOOM franchise, one from the classic era and one from The Dark Ages

Article Summary

DOOM Arena Board Game revisits the classic 1993 PC game, while The Dark Ages Arena is set in the newest release.

Both games share a core ruleset but offer era-specific campaign content and unique expansions with new enemies.

Early demos will debut at Gen Con and QuakeCon, with a crowdfunding campaign planned for the production launch.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed they're working with Bethesda Softworks to create two new board games based on the DOOM franchise. The company will produce DOOM | Arena Board Game, which will be based on the original DOOM PC video game from 1993, and the DOOM: The Dark Ages | Arena Board Game, which will obviously be based on the latest entry in the franchise, DOOM: The Dark Ages, which came out earlier this year. As to now confuse players, both games will use the same ruleset, but the campaign content will have variations depending on if you go classic or modern. Plus, the team will be working on a set of expansion that will add enemies found in both eras, including an Atlan mech and the Mecha Dragon.

As part of the announcement, Modiphius will be offering demos of early versions of the miniatures board games during Gen Con and QuakeCon. The one caveat to all this is they will be doing a crowdfunding campaign to get them made, which hasn't kicked off yet, so we have no clue when either of these will be made and released. We have a few more details and a quote from the announcement below.

Modiphius Entertainment x DOOM

DOOM | Arena Board Game and DOOM: The Dark Ages | Arena Board Game will offer a quick-to-learn competitive game, where players face off as either the DOOM Slayer or the demonic hordes and rip and tear across a variety of battlefields. Featuring a host of devastating weapons and monstrous demons drawn directly from the seminal series, players will battle across three rounds with increasing stakes, decorating the hex-based arena with their opponent's gibs!

Chris Birch, co-founder of Modiphius, said: "DOOM has been that game that hard-core FPS players have loved since the original, and it brings back so many memories. We're so excited to bring that frantic action, combined with our awesome miniatures, to the tabletop!"

