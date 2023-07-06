Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mojo Melee, Mystic Moose

Mojo Melee Launches Season 1: Emergence Of Champions

The first season of Mojo Melee has launched this morning, as players can dive into all of the new content from "Emergence Of Champions."

Indie game developer and publisher Mystic Moose revealed that Mojo Melee has launched Season 1: Emergence Of Champions this morning. The multiplayer auto chess and deckbuilding hybrid have added new content to the web version of the game, as Android players will now be available to play the game via open beta today as well, with an iOS version coming soon. We have the full rundown of what you can do this season below.

"This first season will bring a whole host of feature enhancements and updates. Fresh content will be included, such as a brand-new Champion and two new SpellStones, which further increase the game's depth and strategy. In addition, with the release of "Season 1: Emergence of Champions", there will be a new Premium BattlePass, Premium Quests, as well as Champion chroma skins coming soon for players to customize the look of their Champions. n addition to the browser version, Mojo Melee will launch today on Android with an open beta. During the beta, players will be able to play both AI and multiplayer matches to try out multiple teams and play styles before Mojo Melee fully launches on Android and iOS later this year. Both versions of the game are fully crossplay compatible for mobile users to play with players on the desktop version of the game."

"Mojo Melee is a bold new direction for auto chess games that prioritizes strategy, careful selection of Champions, as well as game-changing Spellstones. The game is designed by a team of game industry veterans from acclaimed studios such as EA and LucasArts. Mojo Melee features approachable, easy-to-understand components that require experience and knowledge to master. Unlike most auto chess games where both teams contain the same units, Mojo Melee is inspired by deck-building games where experimenting with team choices of who to bring into battle impacts success. In addition to Champions, players will be able to select their very own Mojo avatar. These small magical plant-based creatures hold the key to saving Planet Mojo. Mojos bring magical Spellstones to life, which can turn the tide in battle with various offensive or defensive abilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!