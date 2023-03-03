Ghost Ship Publishing Reveals Three Games Going Into Early Access Ghost Ship Publishing reveal that Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, SpellRogue, and DarkSwarm will all be coming to Early Access.

Ghost Ship Publishing has revealed three new games on the way, all of which will be released into Early Access on Steam in 2023. The three titles the team talked about were Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, SpellRogue, and DarkSwarm. All three games offer a little something different in terms of genre and gameplay, as you have a survivor auto-shooter, a turn-based roguelike deck builder, and a four-player co-op top-down action game, respectfully. We have more info on all three below, however, release dates for Early Access were not revealed at this time.

Ghost Ship Publishing's first title features rock and stone — but all alone. Developed by Funday Games, this single-player survivor-like auto-shooter levels up the danger of Hoxxes IV, bringing the popular roguelite survivor gameplay loop into the universe of Deep Rock Galactic. With plans to launch on Steam Early Access later this year, the team at Ghost Ship Publishing showcased a prototype of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor in its fifth-anniversary livestream on Twitch.

Developed by Guidelight Games, SpellRogue is a single-player, turn-based, dice roguelike where players take on the role of a dice-slinging wizard harnessing the power of spells and artifacts across three acts, on a mission to banish the invading Voidwalkers plaguing the land. The core gameplay takes an innovative spin on the deckbuilding roguelike loop seen in titles such as Slay The Spire, using dice to create a new layer of strategy to the genre.

The final game on Ghost Ship Publishing's upcoming roster is the co-op action game DarkSwarm, developed by Bitfire Games. Using procedural generation, and class-based gameplay that features distinct roles and upgrade paths, players find themselves as a breed of synthetically engineered elite mercenaries working within a special operations team. Serving on this task force for a dystopian corporate empire, the team must work together to fight off invading forces and infestations spreading rapidly throughout the outer colonies.