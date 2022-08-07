Monogatari Arrives In Puzzle & Dragons For A Limited Time

GungHo Online Entertainment has another crossover happening in Puzzle & Dragons as the Monogatari series has returned. The two entities have worked in the past for collaboration events, and they are doing yet another that will run all the way until August 14th. With it comes a new challenge, several beasts to face off against, and a new set of bundles to help you out along the way. We have the details of the event below as you can take part in it by downloading the game totally free from the App Store and Google Play.

Monogatari Series Challenge: rewards the bravest supernatural hunters with first-time clear rewards and one pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine for defeating the dungeon on the first try.

rewards the bravest supernatural hunters with first-time clear rewards and one pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine for defeating the dungeon on the first try. Tame Beasts and Apparitions: Trade in your medals at the Monster Exchange for characters like Koyomi Araragi and Apparition Killer, Kiss-shot. Earn medals as rewards and first-time clear bonuses in the Monogatari Series and Monogatari Series Challenge! dungeons.

Trade in your medals at the Monster Exchange for characters like Koyomi Araragi and Apparition Killer, Kiss-shot. Earn medals as rewards and first-time clear bonuses in the Monogatari Series and Monogatari Series Challenge! dungeons. Build a Team to Fight Specters: Love and hope are the greatest weapons we have against the supernatural. Build a team that will give you strength with special bundles in Puzzle & Dragons. 20 Magic Stones & Tsubasa Hanekawa Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Tsubasa Hanekawa Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also receive a special Monogatari Series Orbs Skin when they get Tsubasa Hanekawa for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Sodachi Oikura Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Sodachi Oikura Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also receive a special Monogatari Series Orbs 2 when they get Sodachi Oikura for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★7+ Monogatari Series Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ Monogatari Series Egg Machine which guarantees a ★7 or ★8 Rarity character for $19.99 USD. 1 Magic Stone & Monogatari Series Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Monogatari Series Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.

