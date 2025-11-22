Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: hamilton, monopoly, Monopoly: Hamilton

Monopoly: Hamilton Released For The Musical's 10th Anniversary

Hamilton fans can now play the musical as a board game, kind of, as Monopoly: Hamilton has been released for its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Monopoly: Hamilton celebrates the musical's 10th anniversary with a Broadway-themed board game twist.

Buy, sell, and trade iconic Hamilton songs while navigating duels, scandals, and Broadway competition.

Game features custom tokens like the Quill, Microphone, and Crown, plus themed money and properties.

Now available for $45 via the Broadway Merchandise Shop and coming soon to Barnes & Noble shelves.

The Op Games have launched another epic Monopoly collaboration title, as they have created one based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, Hamilton. Smply called Monopoly: Hamilton, the game takes cues from characters, usical numbers, settings, and more based on the musical as part of its 10th Anniversary. The game is currently on sale via the Broadway Merchandise Shop for $45, and will eventually also come to Barnes & Noble. We have more details and a quote about the launch below.

Monopoly: Hamilton

With harmonious twists on classic Monopoly components, fans will explore the exciting world of Hamilton as they buy, sell, and trade familiar songs from the show like My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, Satisfied, and more as they make their way to Broadway glory. Collect rent and negotiate trades, but beware—history has its eyes on you! Taxes, duels, and political scandals may strike as you make your way to the top of the game. Will you leave behind a legacy, or will you be outplayed before the game is done?

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, Monopoly: Hamilton features six custom collectible tokens representing recognizable items from the show- whether players choose to wield the Quill and Ink like Hamilton himself, command the stage with a Microphone, chronicle history with a Book, rule with a Crown, toast to revolution with a Stein, or grab a Tricornered Hat. It also includes 32 Letters (Houses) and 12 Federalist Papers (Hotels). Community Chest and Chance cards have been renamed as Burr and Hamilton cards, respectively. Complete with custom-themed money featuring different characters, the game provides the ultimate "Hamilton at-home" experience fans deserve after 10 years of singing along.

"With Hamilton still making headlines and sparking joy 10 years later, we couldn't think of a better Broadway show to bring to life on the tabletop," said Dane Chapin, CEO at The Op. "For those that can't make it to New York City to see the musical live in-person, we hope you'll turn on the filmed version, gather your family and friends, and spend time together playing Monopoly: Hamilton."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!