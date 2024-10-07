Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, new york, queens

Monopoly: Queens Edition Launched This Weekend in New York

Monopoly: Queens Edition debuted in New York over the weekend, as this edition highlights all of the major features of the eastern boroughs

Hasbro has treamed up with Top Trumps to make a special edition of Monopoly, as they debuted Monopoly: Queens Edition in New York over the weekend. As you can see from the board, they have taken many of the highlights of the burrough and highlighted them on this custom board. Everything else is pretty much the same from the classic real estate game, only now if you happen to live in the area, you can celebrate the area with this edition. We have more details about it below as its currently on sale for $45.

Monopoly: Queens Edition

One of the only licensed versions in the state, Monopoly: Queens Edition replaces the perennial board game's Atlantic City squares (from 'Boardwalk' to 'Park Place') with Queens cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses. Monopoly: Queens Edition properties include: Astoria Park, Culture Lab LIC, Ridgewood Savings Bank, the Subway, Festival of Cinema NYC, MoMA PS1, The World's Borough Bookshop, Eddie's Sweet Shop, Con Edison, Gantry Plaza, Queens Museum, Queensboro Bridge, Neir's Tavern, New Park Pizza, Queens Night Market, Sunnyside Arch, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Chinatown, LaGuardia Airport, LaGuardia Community College, Diversity Plaza, Airsea Packing White-Glove Logistic Hub, USTA, Forest Hills Stadium, New York City FC, Queens Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Unisphere, and Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the eastern U.S.

"We're thrilled to bring the vibrant and diverse spirit of Queens to life in this new special edition of Monopoly. We appreciate all those who submitted landmarks, organizations and businesses to play a role in creating a game that celebrates the community's rich history and dynamic culture," said Tim Barney, game manager at Top Trumps USA. "We hope the game becomes a cherished household favorite and a staple gift for those who live in the borough or have a connection to Queens."

"Having been a part of the community for 50 years, Queens Center is proud to be one of the beloved Queens landmarks in this edition and elated to have been chosen as the host of this launch event," said Kelly Cefai, senior marketing manager of Queens Center. "We welcome the community to our center every day, but today is especially meaningful as we gather with our valued partners to celebrate the launch of an incredible new Monopoly experience that showcases the vibrancy of our New York borough."

