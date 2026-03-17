Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, star wars

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Announced For PC & Consoles

Two iconic franchises will come together in a new mobile title as Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is coming to both PC and consoles

Article Summary Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains arrives this summer on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

Classic Monopoly gameplay is reimagined with iconic Star Wars locations and themed spaces.

Play as heroes like Luke or villains like Vader, each with unique abilities to shape strategy.

Compete in online or local 2v2 and 3v3 modes, with dynamic events and team-based twists.

Ubisoft has unveiled a new mobile game coming out this Summer, as the worlds of Monopoly and Star Wars come together for Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains. The game will take the classic tabletop title and mesh it with the lineage of the entire franchise, as you'll play with custom boards on different worlds, featuring a plethora of characters, ships, items, and more. You can check out the teaser trailer, screenshots, and info here, as the game will arrive on June 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 1 and 2, GeForce NOW, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Fight for the Empire or the Rebellion in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains transports players into the Star Wars galaxy with a custom Monopoly board packed with iconic locations from across the saga. Classic Monopoly gameplay is reimagined with thrilling cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements that refresh the experience from start to finish. Players can choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Each character brings unique abilities that shape your team's strategy and can turn the tide in your favor with every roll of the dice.

With competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes available online and via couch co-op, traditional gameplay is transformed into an action-packed, strategic showdown where teamwork and hero combinations play a pivotal role. Every turn carries high stakes as properties change hands in an instant, while dynamic GO events introduce game-altering twists. With evolving team strategies, and a few surprises, there's always a reason to jump back in for one more round.

Custom Monopoly board featuring iconic locations from the Star Wars saga and reimagined special tiles

Competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes

Choose from a large roster of characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and more

Distinct hero abilities, creating a new adventure every match

Dice challenges and new GO events that introduce game-altering twists

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