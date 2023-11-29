Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged:

Monster Hunter Now: Fulminations In The Frost Launches December 7

Niantic has revealed new details about Monster Hunter Now: Fulminations In The Frost, which will be released on November 7.

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now: Fulminations In The Frost hits mobile on December 7.

New update introduces icy holiday theme with four large monsters.

Adds two new weapon types, Lance and Dual Blades, for dynamic combat.

Seasonal festivities include a unique hunting experience and game rebalances.

Niantic has revealed the next major update coming to Monster Hunter Now, as players will be able to experience Fulminations In The Frost starting December 7. This is basically going to serve as the game's holiday update, as they will frost the lands with ice and snow and bring out monsters more known for being a part of the icy holidays. We have the finer details for you below as the update will go live across every version of the mobile app in about a week.

"Monster Hunter Now: Fulminations in the Frost introduces a captivating winter landscape and features four formidable new large monsters: Zinogre, Banbaro, Barioth, and Radobaan, as well as two new small monsters, Cortos and Wulg. By popular demand from players, Monster Hunter Now is also introducing two new weapon types: the Lance, boasting extended reach for engaging large monsters, and the Dual Blades, perfect for intense close-range encounters. As part of the seasonal festivities, Monster Hunter Now will unveil an exciting new hunting experience designed to bring players closer together during the holiday season. The details of this innovative feature will be officially announced on Thursday, December 7 JST, marking the start of the new season."

"The update will also include adjustments aimed at rebalancing and enhancing the overall game experience. Detailed information on these changes will be shared on the Monster Hunter Now website in mid December, and will include an increase to the maximum number of items you can hold at one time and adjustments to the balance of close and long range weapons. Niantic invites Monster Hunter Now players to join in the excitement of Fulminations in the Frost and looks forward to a winter season filled with thrilling hunts, new challenges and memorable moments of hunting together. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as the adventure unfolds."

