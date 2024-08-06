Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Launches New Water Element Quest

Niantic has launched a new event in Monster Hunter Now as players can tackle the Water Element Quest for the next week and a half

Article Summary Niantic's Monster Hunter Now launches new Water Element Quest until August 16, 2024.

Upgrade your water-element weapons before Teostra's arrival this summer.

Event features Mizutsune, Coral Pukei-Pukei, and increased Jyuratodus appearances.

Earn rewards like Wyvern Gem Shards, Earth Crystals, Zenny, and Season Tier Points.

Niantic revealed a new event that has officially launched in Monster Hunter Now, as players can now take on the new Water Element Quest. Running until August 16, this is a chance for players to upgrade their water element weapons before the arrival of Teostra. We have the finer details from the team below about everything you'll encounter, as you got about ten days to take care of business and snag those upgrades.

Monster Hunter Now – Water Element Quest

In anticipation of this fiery foe, we've prepared some quests designed to help you upgrade your water-element weapons. In addition to limited-time event quests, be sure to look out for Mizutsune and Coral Pukei-Pukei on the field once again! Quest rewards include gatherable materials, monster materials, and even a Wyvern Gem Shard and Mizutsune Plate for those who make it to the end. You can also purchase packs in the in-app shop and Web Store designed to support you in upgrading your equipment. Upgrade those water-element weapons and get ready to take on Teostra this summer! Event Details

From Monday, August 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time) Look forward to Mizutsune and Coral Pukei-Pukei appearing in forest and swamp habitats, as well as increased appearances of Jyuratodus in swamp habitats.

During the event, slaying Mizutsune, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Jyuratodus, or Great Jagras will reward 50% more materials than usual. (You will receive two of each material in the first and second slots of basic rewards.)

Take on new limited-time quests that will task you with slaying large monsters and more. Completing these will earn you gatherable materials and monster materials, as well as a Wyvern Gem Shard and Mizutsune Plate if you make it to the end!

Rewards Gatherable materials, including Earth Crystals

Monster materials, including a Wyvern Gem Shard and Mizutsune Plate

Zenny

Season Tier Points

