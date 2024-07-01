Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Launches Season Two With New Content

Monster Hunter Now has launched Season Two, and with it comes several new events and a new Leviathan addition in the form of Mizutsune.

Niantic has launched the latest season for Monster Hunter Now, as players can get into multiple events and more content with Season Two. Chief among the new additions is the fact that the Leviathan has been added to the game, as they will appear in rare locations and give you one hell of a challenge. What's more, the season has three different events happening over the summer, which we have listed for you below. Enjoy the hot, hot, hot summer as you chase down Mizutsune.

Monster Hunter Now – Season Two

The Summer Hunt 2024: Bubbling Festival will be available to play for all hunters. During this event, the first-ever leviathan in Monster Hunter Now, Mizutsune, will appear on the field for a limited time! The Summer Hunt 2024: Dark Daydreams is the name of the first-ever paid ticketed event to be held in Monster Hunter Now. Those who purchase tickets will enjoy a greatly upgraded hunting experience and the chance to hunt Nightshade Paolumu before anyone else, making for an even more epic MH Now Summer Hunt 2024!

From Thursday, July 18th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, July 28th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. During this event, all monsters—including Mizutsune—will appear in more places across the field! Complete limited-time quests to nab Mizutsune materials, summer-inspired layered equipment, an exclusive hunter medal, as well as a Mizutsune Scale if you make it to the end.

From Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, July 21st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Monster Hunter Now's first-ever paid ticketed in-game event is coming up! Hunters who purchase a ticket* in the in-game Shop will enjoy a greatly upgraded hunting experience, including a 50% increased access range in the field and unlimited Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions. In addition, Mizutsune will be appearing in even greater numbers and you'll get the chance to hunt Nightshade Paolumu before anyone else, making for an even more epic MH Now Summer Hunt 2024! There'll also be limited-time quests rewarding exclusive layered equipment and a new hunter medal. You won't want to miss out!

From Monday, July 29th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 4th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. During this event, certain monster subspecies will appear more frequently on the field and limited-time driftstones may drop when slaying large monsters. These limited-time driftstones can grant skills not found in usual driftstones.

