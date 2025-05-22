Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Roadmap For Summer 2025 Content

Monster Hunter Now has confirmed some of the new content coming this Summer, including Training Grounds and all-ne Trial Quests

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now unveils its Summer 2025 roadmap with new features and major content updates for players.

Training Grounds lets hunters safely practice with any weapon and try out new combinations in a risk-free setting.

Trial Quests introduce fresh hunt objectives and effects, giving a new challenge to every Monster Hunter Now player.

Upgrades include hunt-on-the-move ability and a Monster Tracker item to target rare monsters like Silver Rathalos.

Niantic dropped new details this week for the content coming to Monster Hunter Now, specifically a roadmap of what to expect During Summer 2025. Some of the new additions include Training Grounds, Trial Quests, and Hunting Range upgrades. We have the finer details from their latest blog for you here, along with a preview video.

Monster Hunter Now – Summer 2025 Roadmap

Training Grounds

At the training grounds, you can safely practice using any weapons you own. It's perfect for checking out your moves when no monsters are around, or for trying out weapon types you don't usually use. Test out different actions and find the weapon that fits your playstyle best! Trial Quests Introducing a new feature: Trial Quests, where each hunt comes with unique conditions! In addition to defeating the main target monster, you'll take on hunts with various objectives. Some quests include special effects that only apply during that specific hunt, offering a fresh hunting experience. You can access Trial Quests anytime from the quest menu—perfect for sharpening your hunting techniques through repeat attempts. New Trial Quests will be released regularly, so stay tuned! Hunt While Moving Ever spotted a monster you want to hunt while on the move, but couldn't stop in a safe spot? Or struggled to play on rainy days while holding an umbrella? With this upcoming update, you'll be able to start a hunt even after moving out of the access range, as long as you stay within a certain range of the large monster you spotted while moving. So once you find your target, relocate to a more comfortable spot, then jump into the hunt! Note: There are certain conditions regarding the time limit and number of monsters you can hunt later. Please check the in-game help on release day for full details.

New Monster Tracker Item A new item that can be used in the Monster Tracker is coming! By using this item, you'll be able to track monsters that were previously unavailable, such as Silver Rathalos, Glavenus, and Bazelgeuse. These items will make it much easier to gather hard-to-find materials and upgrade the equipment you've been aiming for. This new item will be distributed in Supply Items, so stay tuned!

