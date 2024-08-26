Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Will Launch Season Three On September 11

Monster Hunter Now has revealed new details about Season 3: Curse of the Wandering Flames, which will be out on September 11

Article Summary Season 3: Curse of the Wandering Flames launches September 11, celebrating Monster Hunter Now’s first anniversary.

New monsters Magnamalo, Rajang, and Aknosom join the hunt, alongside new quests and storylines.

Cooking feature debuts, allowing players to craft Well-Done Steaks for unique game effects.

Heavy Bowgun adds firepower with various ammo types, alongside new skills and equipment like Hellfire Cloak.

Niantic has revealed new details of what's coming for Monster Hunter Now, as Season 3: Curse of the Wandering Flames will be out on September 11. The team released an entire blog this morning going over some of the biggest additions to the game, as this is an overall of certain aspects and the addition of new features. We have a snippet of the info below, as you can read the blog on the game's website.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 3: Curse of the Wandering Flames

This major autumn update, launching alongside Monster Hunter Now's first anniversary, is packed with fresh storylines and quests, along with the addition of Magnamalo, Rajang, and Aknosom, the Heavy Bowgun, and even more exciting new features to enjoy. What's more, we'll be celebrating our first anniversary with special events you won't want to miss! Starting in September, we have plenty of updates lined up as a way of saying thank you to all our hunters. Get ready for an epic autumn hunt!

New Feature – Cooking: Something sure smells good! The beloved cooking feature from the Monster Hunter series is finally coming to Monster Hunter Now. Get ready to hone your cooking skills and whip up the perfect Well-Done Steak to activate effects that are unique to Monster Hunter Now.

